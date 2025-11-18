Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last chance! These 11 stocks to go ex-dividend on Nov 19; are you eligible?

Last chance! These 11 stocks to go ex-dividend on Nov 19; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their announcement details and record dates

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today: D-Street investors seeking passive income may have their attention drawn to shares of Page Industries, CARE Ratings, Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and six other companies as they announce interim dividends.
 
The other companies in focus include NBCC (India), Banco Products (India), PPAP Automotive, Shipping Corporation of India, Taparia Tools, and Wealth First Portfolio Managers.
 
According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for payouts.
 
Page Industries tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹125 per share, followed by Taparia Tools at ₹32.50. Banco Products (India) and CARE Ratings have announced ₹7 and ₹8 per share, respectively. Wealth First Portfolio Managers will pay ₹4 per share, while Shipping Corporation of India has declared ₹3. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Banco Products (India) Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7 Nov 19 , 2025
CARE Ratings Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8 Nov 19 , 2025
Capitalnumbers Infotech Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Jamna Auto Industries Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
NBCC (India) Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.21 Nov 19 , 2025
Page Industries Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹125 Nov 19 , 2025
PPAP Automotive Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 19 , 2025
Shipping Corporation of India Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 19 , 2025
Taparia Tools Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹32.50 Nov 19 , 2025
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Nov 19 , 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Nov 19 , 2025
 
 
Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and PPAP Automotive will each distribute ₹1 per share. NBCC (India) will round out the list with ₹0.21 per share.
 
All companies have set November 19, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 18, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,950; Groww zooms 7%, Emcure Pharma down 6%

Rupee

Rupee weakens despite trade deal optimism; opens lower at 88.66/$

SKF India

Why did analysts downgrade SKF India to Reduce? Here's what drove the call

Technical stocks to buy today by Kunal Kamble

Technical lens: Analyst picks three stocks that have up to 10% upside

stock markets, trading

TCS, Amber Ent top 'Buy' stocks today? Here's what makes them bullish

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income Page Industries stock NBCC (India) HUDCO share market Stocks in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon