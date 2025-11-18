Last chance! These 11 stocks to go ex-dividend on Nov 19; are you eligible?

Dividend stocks today: D-Street investors seeking passive income may have their attention drawn to shares of Page Industries, CARE Ratings, Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and six other companies as they announce interim dividends.
The other companies in focus include NBCC (India), Banco Products (India), PPAP Automotive, Shipping Corporation of India, Taparia Tools, and Wealth First Portfolio Managers.
According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for payouts.
Page Industries tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹125 per share, followed by Taparia Tools at ₹32.50. Banco Products (India) and CARE Ratings have announced ₹7 and ₹8 per share, respectively. Wealth First Portfolio Managers will pay ₹4 per share, while Shipping Corporation of India has declared ₹3.
Capitalnumbers Infotech, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, and PPAP Automotive will each distribute ₹1 per share. NBCC (India) will round out the list with ₹0.21 per share.
All companies have set November 19, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.