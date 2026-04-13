Monday, April 13, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LIC board okays 1:1 bonus issue; NSE gets nod to reserve coal exchange name

LIC board okays 1:1 bonus issue; NSE gets nod to reserve coal exchange name

State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday approved a 1:1 bonus issue

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LIC board approves 1:1 bonus issue
 
State-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday approved a 1:1 bonus issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting on Monday. Under the approved proposal, shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every existing equity share held as on the yet-to-be-announced record date. The move is subject to shareholder approval. Shares of LIC closed 0.71 per cent higher on the BSE at ₹804.25. 
 
Citius TransNet Investment Trust  launches ₹1,105 cr IPO
 
Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Invit) has launched a ₹1,105 crore IPO at a price band of ₹99-100 per unit. The share sale opens on April 17 and close on April 21. Citius has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for acquisition or redemption of road assets held through special purpose vehicles, including SRPL Roads and select expressway projects. The Invit has a pipeline of 11 hybrid annuity model projects under a right-of-first-offer agreement, which could expand its portfolio to over 5,700 lane-km across 12 states.
 
 
NSE gets MCA nod to reserve coal exchange name 
 
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to reserve the name ‘National Coal Exchange of India.’ The approval is limited to name reservation and does not grant any operational or regulatory clearance, it said. In February, the NSE’s board had  approved the setting up of a wholly owned subsidiary for the initiative.
 

More From This Section

rupee vs dollar, bond yields India, crude oil prices, Brent crude, forex market India, inflation outlook, RBI, US Iran tensions

Crude oil spike knocks rupee, hardens yields amid West Asia conflict

dealer-led trading decline, online trading India, mobile trading apps growth, NSE trading trends, CTCL NEAT decline, equity market automation, digital brokerage platforms, retail investor participation India, stock trading technology shift, algorithm

On the way out? Dealer-led trading in sharp decline, shows datapremium

BSE, Stock Markets

West Asia crisis: Stocks, rupee slip as US moves to block Strait of Hormuz

oil price

Oil jumps above $100 as US readies Iran blockade, stoking supply fears

Dollar

Dollar firms as US-Iran talks fail, blockade fears lift safe-haven demand

Topics : LIC Life Insurance NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance