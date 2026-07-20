An analysis of the monthly stress-test disclosures of the 10 largest small-cap funds shows that the average number of days required to liquidate 50 per cent of their portfolios fell to 27 days in June, down from a peak of 44.2 days in January 2026. The June figure is the lowest since the industry first began disclosing stress-test data in March 2024.

The decline in liquidity stress from the January 2026 peak has been particularly sharp for select schemes, such as those managed by Quant Mutual Fund (102 to 45 days), Tata Mutual Fund (69 to 36 days), and HDFC Mutual Fund (75 to 46 days), show data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Chandraprakash Padiyar, Senior Fund Manager at Tata Asset Management, said the surge in liquidity can largely be attributed to the change in market conditions.

"It is mostly a case of market behaviour. Over the last three-four months, trading volumes went up significantly in small-cap stocks as markets recovered. As a result, the expected number of days to liquidate small-cap portfolios has come down materially," he said, adding that the overall liquidity of a portfolio also depends on stock-specific factors such as the corporate earnings outlook.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 index, which is the benchmark for most small-cap funds, is up 26 per cent since April 2026. The rally is expected to have boosted trading volumes.

"The overall turnover in the cash segment of the market has seen a significant increase over the past year or so. In FY26, the average daily turnover in the NSE's cash segment was Rs 1.06 trillion. It has surged to Rs 1.38 trillion in FY27 so far. Also, Amfi data show that the number of small-cap stocks with an average market capitalisation of more than Rs 10,000 crore has increased from 257 to 310 in the last one year," said Nilesh D Naik, Head of PhonePe Mutual Funds.

The monthly stress-test reporting was made mandatory by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the light of growing valuation and liquidity concerns in the mid-cap and small-cap space amid record flows into mutual fund schemes that predominantly invest in these segments.

However, the net inflows into these schemes, which did see a decline as the equity market corrected after September 2024, have surged back to elevated levels.