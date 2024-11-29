Lock-up on nearly Rs 1.2 trillion pre-IPO shares to lift in two months

The lock-up on shares worth nearly Rs 1.2 trillion ($14 billion) belonging to 50 companies will end between now and January 31, said Nuvama Institutional Equities in a note. Most of the shares are held by promoters, strategic investors, or pre-listing shareholders in companies that have gone public in recent weeks or months.
Some of the key stocks where the lock-up period is set to expire over the next two months include food delivery major Swiggy (3 per cent equity), Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s Afcons Infrastructure (5 per cent), and state-owned renewable energy firm NTPC Green (2 per cent).
The expiry of the lock-in period could have implications for these companies, as some investors might look to sell their holdings. Additionally, the end of the lock-up period could result in higher weightage for these stocks in some global indices.
“The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of these shares will come up for sale, as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by promoters and their groups,” said the Nuvama note.
Half of the shares allotted to investors in the anchor category ahead of an IPO have a 30-day lock-up, while the remaining half have a 90-day lock-up. Meanwhile, certain shares held pre-listing could be subject to a six-, 12-, or 18-month lock-up.