Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE will be shut on Monday, March 31, 2025, on account of Ramzan Id

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). After a three-day long weekend, Indian equities will resume regular operations on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Monday.
 
In April there are three market holidays: April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti) and April 18 (Good Friday). Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2025. 
Stock market holidays 2025 Date Day
Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday
Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday
Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday
Maharashtra Day May 1,2025 Thursday
Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 2,2025 Thursday
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday
Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 5,2025 Wednesday
Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday
 

Stock market trading hours 

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days, which helps to facilitate a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Monday, March 31, 2025? 

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be partially open on March 31, 2025. The evening session which takes place between 5 PM to 11:30 /11:55 PM will be operational.

However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will remain fully closed.  Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Market recap: 

Sustained incremental inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks led to a rebound in Sensex and Nifty50 on Thursday. Indian equities which ended their seven-day winning streak on Tuesday, bounced back and settled higher, largely led by buying in PSU Banks, Oil & Gas, and financial services stocks. 
 
Conversely, auto stocks witnessed a sell-off after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and key auto parts, effective April 3. Pharmaceutical stocks also felt the heat as the Nifty Pharma index extended its losing streak to a third consecutive day.
 
BSE Sensex after scaling an intra-day high of 77,747.46, settled at 77,606.43, up 317.93 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 also settled with gains of 105.10 points or 0.45 per cent at 23,591.95. 

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

