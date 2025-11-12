Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; check why

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, is bullish on Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IndusInd Bank, and MTAR Technologies

stocks to buy

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to buy today: 

MTAR Technologies

MTARTECH has broken out above its recent swing high on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes well above the 20-day average, signaling robust accumulation interest. The stock’s decisive move above key moving averages — 20, 50, 100, and 200- day EMAs — underscores the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 68.79 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly positive, suggesting the potential for continued upside in the near term.

Trading levels:

Buy Range: ₹2,574 

Stop Loss: ₹2,435 

Target: ₹2,752

IndusInd Bank

INDUSINDBK has broken out of a cup and handle chart pattern on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes significantly above the 20-day average, indicating robust accumulation. The stock’s sustained move above its 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs reaffirms the strength of the prevailing uptrend, while the RSI, currently at 70.33 and trending higher, reflects strong bullish momentum, suggesting scope for continued upside in the near term.
 

Trading levels:

Buy Range: ₹828 

 

Stop Loss: ₹800 

Target: ₹875

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

GRSE stock has broken out of its consolidation zone on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes well above the 20-day average, signaling robust accumulation interest. The stock’s sustained move above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs underscores the strength of the prevailing uptrend, while the RSI, currently at 66.93 and trending higher, reflects strong bullish momentum, suggesting potential for continued upside in the near term. 

Trading levels:

Buy Range: ₹2,785 

Stop Loss: ₹2,692 

Target: ₹2,980

 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy today Stocks in focus technical analysis stocks technical analysis IndusInd Bank Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Business Standard
