Stocks to buy today:
MTAR Technologies
MTARTECH has broken out above its recent swing high on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes well above the 20-day average, signaling robust accumulation interest. The stock’s decisive move above key moving averages — 20, 50, 100, and 200- day EMAs — underscores the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 68.79 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly positive, suggesting the potential for continued upside in the near term.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹2,574
Stop Loss: ₹2,435
Target: ₹2,752
IndusInd Bank
INDUSINDBK has broken out of a cup and handle chart pattern on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes significantly above the 20-day average, indicating robust accumulation. The stock’s sustained move above its 20, 50, and 100-day EMAs reaffirms the strength of the prevailing uptrend, while the RSI, currently at 70.33 and trending higher, reflects strong bullish momentum, suggesting scope for continued upside in the near term.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹828
Stop Loss: ₹800
Target: ₹875
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
GRSE stock has broken out of its consolidation zone on the daily chart, closing the session with a strong bullish candlestick accompanied by volumes well above the 20-day average, signaling robust accumulation interest. The stock’s sustained move above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs underscores the strength of the prevailing uptrend, while the RSI, currently at 66.93 and trending higher, reflects strong bullish momentum, suggesting potential for continued upside in the near term.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹2,785
Stop Loss: ₹2,692
Target: ₹2,980
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)