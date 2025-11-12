Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst picks Eternal, Swiggy as top quick commerce bets; check targets

Analyst picks Eternal, Swiggy as top quick commerce bets; check targets

Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives and technicals, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying shares of Eternal and Swiggy

Markets

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick Commerce 2.0: Competition returns, but the playbook has changed

 
India’s food delivery and quick commerce (QC) landscape is poised for another phase of heightened competition, echoing the intensity last witnessed in late FY25. However, unlike the earlier cash-burn cycle, this round appears more disciplined, supported by better network utilisation and improving operating leverage across leading platforms.
 
After a few quarters of easing rivalry and improving profitability, sector commentary for 2QFY26 signals a renewed push toward market share expansion. Multiple platforms are ramping up marketing spends, discounts, and customer reactivation campaigns; a trend reminiscent of the aggressive phase between September 2024 and April 2025, when margin expectations sharply declined. The renewed funding momentum across leading players has further reignited the appetite for growth.
 
 
Yet, the context today is different. Dark store additions, a key capital and cost driver, are expected to remain significantly lower than in the previous cycle. Major players are focusing on throughput improvement which is measured by orders per day per store and is projected to rise by nearly 30 per cent over the next four quarters. Most recently opened dark stores have already crossed their 4–6-month breakeven thresholds, providing a solid base for operating leverage and margin normalisation.
 
The QC segment remains central to India’s evolving consumption model, with efficiency gains, order density, and average order values emerging as crucial profitability levers. For food delivery, the market continues to exhibit a stable duopolistic structure with balanced shares and resilient user stickiness. Gross order value (GOV) growth of around 20–22 per cent over FY26–27 underscores the sector’s maturing yet steady expansion trajectory.
 
In the medium term, the investment case for digital food delivery and QC platforms rests on three structural pillars: rationalized infrastructure expansion, disciplined capital deployment, and accelerating throughput efficiency. While short-term competitive intensity could weigh on margins, the sector’s fundamental momentum remains intact, supported by robust consumer adoption, improving network economics, and sustained scale efficiencies.

Also Read

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy expands Crew travel and lifestyle app to major metro cities

swiggy, delivery

MakeMyTrip myBiz partners with Swiggy to streamline corporate meal expenses

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

grocery, vegetables, market

India's rising quick-delivery price war hits Eternal, Swiggy shares

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stocks to Watch today: Nykaa, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy

 
Overall, India’s food delivery and quick commerce sector appears set for a recalibrated growth phase — one where competition may intensify again, but the contours of profitability are firmer, execution sharper, and the burn cycles notably shorter.

Eternal – Target Price: ₹410

Eternal is demonstrating strong growth momentum as it transitions to an inventory-led model, reflected in a 90 per cent Q-o-Q and 183 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net revenue driven by full-value recognition of goods sold rather than just commissions. The quick commerce business (Blinkit) posted an impressive Q2FY26 (137 per cent Y-o-Y increase) in monthly order value, underpinned by operational scale-up and store expansion.  Contribution margins improved from 3.9 per cent to 4.6 per cent, thanks to the inventory-ownership model contributing approximately 80 per cent of order value and boosting gross margins. Franchise and e-commerce operations are growing their share of total revenues, signifying a diversified and scalable business model. At the same time, the consolidated Ebitda margin improved, indicating early operational leverage beginning to flow through despite elevated marketing spend. These developments collectively strengthen Eternal’s platform, scale and margin improvement trajectory. We are positive on Eternal given long-term potential of Blinkit as a generational opportunity in retail, grocery, and e-commerce disruption.

Swiggy – Target Price: ₹550

Swiggy’s medium-term outlook remains robust as it advances toward profitability, driven by operating leverage and sustained efficiency gains in both food delivery and Instamart. Strong cost discipline, targeted marketing, and optimised incentives helped reduce cash burn by 50 per cent QoQ in 2QFY26. Management expects Instamart to achieve breakeven by 1QFY27, supported by improved dark-store throughput and a higher average order value(AOV).  The rising contribution from non-grocery categories (26 per cent of GOV) and steady food delivery margins reinforce consistent progress in unit economics. The planned ₹100b fundraise enhances financial flexibility to navigate intensifying competition. With improving profitability visibility, efficient capital deployment, and a disciplined growth approach, Swiggy remains well positioned for sustainable value creation.
 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia is the head of derivatives and technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas pays ₹3,997,000 to settle FPI rule violation case with Sebi

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

SIFs garnered ₹2,005 crore net inflow in Oct; AUM stood at ₹2,010 crore

US India trade deal impact on markets

India, US trade deal not priced in yet; can bring back FII flows: Analysts

Trading

Demat account openings regained pace in Oct, total count above 210 mnpremium

Softbank, Masayoshi Son

Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Topics : Swiggy Buzzing stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy today Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon