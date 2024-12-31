Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 11:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Lupin up 2%, hits new high on buying Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Huminsulin

Lupin up 2%, hits new high on buying Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Huminsulin

The stock of the pharmaceutical company, Lupin is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day; it has rallied 10 per cent during the period

Lupin

Lupin

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Lupin hit a new high of Rs 2,361.95, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company said it has acquired Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly to further enhance its diabetes portfolio.  The stock of the pharmaceutical company is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day; it has rallied 10 per cent during the period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 77,890 at 11:04 AM.
 
Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin range of products, comprising Insulin Human, through its existing Distribution and Promotion Agreements with Eli Lilly, India. The Huminsulin drug is indicated for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve blood sugar control in both adults and children.
 
 
Insulin treatment is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes management, and often becomes necessary over time in type 2 diabetes as the disease progresses. Further, there is a significant Indian population affected with both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, where Insulin Human is prescribed for their management along with other concomitant therapies, Lupin said in a press note.
 
Lupin specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company enjoys a strong position in India and the US across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health.
 
Lupin has recently been actively enhancing its domestic diabetes portfolio. Following the announcement to acquire three anti-diabetes brands from Boehringer Ingelheim, the company has now announced the acquisition of Huminsulin from Eli Lilly. This move is expected to bolster Lupin's diabetology segment, which currently contributes around 20 per cent to its domestic portfolio, according to ICICI Securities.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, Dec 31, 2024: RIL, Lupin, ITC, Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet

Lupin

Lupin acquires Huminsulin from Lilly to strengthen diabetes portfolio

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stocks to Watch, Dec 16: RIL, Dixon Tech, Lupin, Zinka Logistics, Sky Gold

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on Lupin

 
Meanwhile, in calendar year 2024, Lupin has outperformed the market by surging 80 per cent, as compared to the 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 43 per cent rally in the BSE Healthcare index.
 
On December 13, 2024, Lupin announced the acquisition of anti-diabetes trademarks for GIBTULIO (Empagliflozin), GIBTULIO MET (Empagliflozin + Metformin) and AJADUO (Empagliflozin + Linagliptin), from Boehringer Ingelheim International to strengthen its diabetes portfolio in the country. These drugs improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
 
The company’s India business margins have been above company levels historically and now the US business margin has increased above company level as well. As the in-licensing contribution falls, analysts at BOB Capital Market, believe its margins and profitability will increase for the India region.
 
Lupin’s India business margins are expected to improve with the in-licence sales proportion reducing to 12 per cent in Q2FY25, from 15 per cent in Q2FY24, and further to around 10 per cent by FY26, with the acquisition of three brands in the diabetes segment.  The company is expected to report quarterly sales of above $250 million from FY26 for the US region in constant currency (CC) terms. Lupin's management believes the company’s product pipeline for the US in FY26 will increase US sales to $1 billion in CC terms. Hence, the brokerage firm expects Lupin’s sales to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent and earnings at 19 per cent for FY25-27E.
 
Lupin is expected to be in the first wave of the launch of GLP products across regions. Due to its healthy product pipeline, analyst maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,438.
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts lower at 78,000; IT, Cons dur stocks drag, Pharma climbs

Stock market

RBI rate cut, Trump, Budget: What factors will drive stock markets in 2025

ipo market listing share market

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, other details

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Unimech Aerospace shares make stellar debut, list at 90% premium on BSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

FIIs build shorts in Nifty in last 2 days; most bearish since May 2024

Topics : Lupin Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex S&P BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon