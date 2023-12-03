Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

M-cap of 9 of 10 most valued firms up Rs 1.30 trn; Airtel, TCS gain

Barring Reliance Industries, nine other companies including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever witnessed addition in their market valuation

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 23,746.04 crore to Rs 5,70,466.88 crore | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 1,30,391.96 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent.
Barring Reliance Industries, nine other companies including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever witnessed addition in their market valuation.
Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 23,746.04 crore to Rs 5,70,466.88 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS jumped by Rs 19,027.07 crore to reach Rs 12,84,180.67 crore.
HDFC Bank added Rs 17,881.88 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 11,80,588.59 crore.
ITC's mcap climbed Rs 15,159.02 crore to Rs 5,61,159.09 crore and that of Bajaj Finance soared Rs 14,480.29 crore to Rs 4,48,446.82 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 12,085.42 crore to Rs 6,63,370.71 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever advanced Rs 11,348.53 crore to Rs 6,02,258.98 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India went up by Rs 10,307.92 crore to Rs 5,10,353.93 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 6,355.79 crore to Rs 6,02,747.01 crore.
However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 574.95 crore to Rs 16,19,332.44 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Topics : market cap market capitalisation Bharti Airtel TCS

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

