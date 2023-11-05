close
M-cap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 97,463 cr; Reliance leads

Barring Bajaj Finance, the rest nine firms, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as gainers

Reliance Industries, RIL

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 36,399.36 crore to Rs 15,68,995.24 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 5 2023
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 97,463.46 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall positive trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 580.98 points or 0.91 per cent.
Barring Bajaj Finance, the rest nine firms, including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as gainers.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 36,399.36 crore to Rs 15,68,995.24 crore.
State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) zoomed Rs 15,305.71 crore to reach Rs 5,15,976.44 crore.
The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 14,749.52 crore to Rs 6,54,042.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 11,657.11 crore to Rs 11,25,842.89 crore.
The mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 9,352.15 crore to Rs 5,23,087.22 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained Rs 6,320.4 crore to Rs 5,89,418.46 crore.
Infosys added Rs 3,507.08 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,76,529.86 crore.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 109.77 crore to Rs 12,26,093.23 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 62.36 crore to Rs 5,40,699.70 crore.
However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 5,210.91 crore to Rs 4,49,604.04 crore.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.

Topics : market cap market capitalisation Reliance Industries HDFC Bank

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

