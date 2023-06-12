Maha Seamless hits new high, up 5% as firm prepays loan to turn debt free

At 11:20 AM, the stock had pared some gains but was still up 2.5 per cent at Rs 484. The counter had seen trades of around 35,000 shares as against the two-week average volume of around 43,000 shares on the BSE.

Maharashtra Seamless rallied 5 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high at Rs 495.65 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trades on the BSE after the company informed BSE that it turned completely debt free on prepaying long-term loan worth Rs 234 crore.