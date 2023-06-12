close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha Seamless hits new high, up 5% as firm prepays loan to turn debt free

The company made voluntary prepayment of outstanding long term loan of Rs 234 crore on June 09, 2023. The stock has zoomed 53 per cent so far this year.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Seamless rallied 5 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high at Rs 495.65 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trades on the BSE after the company informed BSE that it turned completely debt free on prepaying long-term loan worth Rs 234 crore.
At 11:20 AM, the stock had pared some gains but was still up 2.5 per cent at Rs 484. The counter had seen trades of around 35,000 shares as against the two-week average volume of around 43,000 shares on the BSE.

According to a release issued by the company to the BSE, Maharashtra Seamless we made voluntary prepayment of outstanding long-term loan of Rs 234 crore on June 09, 2023.
In view of its high order book and strong liquidity position, the company went ahead with this prepayment entirely from its internal accruals to become completely debt free. This is the second instance of voluntary prepayment of long term loan in the past 8 months, the release added.

The stock has been an outperformer so far in 2023, and soared as much as 53 per cent as against a mere 3 per cent rise on the benchmark index.
For the quarter ended March 2023, the company's consolidated net profit had dipped nearly 6 per cent to Rs 372.69 crore when compared with the profit in the year ago period. Total income, however, rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,632.86 crore.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

SRF hits over 2-month low; slips 10% in three days on heavy volumes

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

PTC Industries hits 52-week high, hits 20% upper circuit on healthy outlook

Go Fashion slips 5% after over 10% equity change hands on NSE

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them


For the fiscal year 2022-23, the company's consolidated net was up 11 per cent at Rs 767.62 crore as against Rs 691.64 in FY22. Total income increased by 35.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,716.37 crore.
In November 2022, the company had issued bonus shares in the 1:1 ratio; i.e. one free share for every shareholding holding a share as per the then record date.


Mah. Seamless

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Maharashtra Seamless Market trends stock market trading steel stocks Loan repayment

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Hackers impersonate crypto news journalists, steal $3 mn from 1,932 victims

hackers
2 min read

Stock of this IT enabled services firm has zoomed over 100% in 7 weeks

markets
4 min read

TTML, Suzlon, Paytm: 5 stocks up over 15% in May. Is it time to sell them?

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

Most Popular

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Prestige Estates, Lodha hit 52-week high

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 12: SpiceJet, IOC, Go Fashion, BoI, Concor

stock market
4 min read

US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Stock of this IT enabled services firm has zoomed over 100% in 7 weeks

markets
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon