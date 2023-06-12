El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

El Nino – a weather phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal and cause changes in atmospheric patterns. This, in turn, sees the monsoon weaken over the Indian subcontinent. As a result, the Indian monsoon tends to be weaker and less reliab

“Markets (Sensex) have run up almost 3,000 points in the last few weeks and some correction / consolidation is due. With this backdrop in, mind traders will find El Nino worries too hot to handle. We believe the markets are ripe for some healthy correction, and El Nino could be that trigger,” said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO Securities.