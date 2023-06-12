close

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

Less-than-expected rainfall and a poor spatial distribution, experts say, can rekindle fears of a rise in food and fuel inflation that can have an impact on the RBI's monetary policy.

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
The fear of less than optimal rainfall due to El Nino this year, analysts believe, is the biggest short-term risk for the markets, which they said has not been fully priced in yet by them. Monsoon set over Kerala on June 08, a week later than its scheduled date.
“Markets (Sensex) have run up almost 3,000 points in the last few weeks and some correction / consolidation is due. With this backdrop in, mind traders will find El Nino worries too hot to handle. We believe the markets are ripe for some healthy correction, and El Nino could be that trigger,” said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO Securities.
El Nino – a weather phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above normal and cause changes in atmospheric patterns. This, in turn, sees the monsoon weaken over the Indian subcontinent. As a result, the Indian monsoon tends to be weaker and less reliab
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

