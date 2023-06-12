close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them

Given that the overall trend is bullish, the recommended trading strategy would be to consider buying NIfty50 near the support levels

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Trading Strategy

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Index
The Nifty Index is currently trading at a CMP of 18,563.40. Based on the charts, the index is currently in a range-bound phase, with the range defined as 18,500 on the lower side and 18,780 on the upper side. A close above or below this range would indicate a potential breakout in that direction.

If the index breaks below the lower range, the next support levels to watch for are 18,450 and 18,325. On the other hand, if the index breaks above the higher range, the next resistance levels to monitor are 18,900 and 19,100.
The RSI indicator is currently sideways, suggesting a lack of clear direction in terms of momentum. The MACD indicator is flat, indicating a neutral stance.

Given that the overall trend is bullish, the recommended trading strategy would be to consider buying near the support levels. It is important to set a stop loss at 18,150 to manage risk in case the price moves against expectations.
Nifty Bank Index

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Traders can adopt buy on dips strategy on Nifty, Bank Nifty: Ravi Nathani

Traders can adopt sell-on-rise strategy on Bank Nifty, says Ravi Nathani

Stocks to Watch today, June 12: SpiceJet, IOC, Go Fashion, BoI, Concor

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye slightly higher open ahead of May CPI

Street signs: Mkts turn skittish near new highs, Index fund inflows & more

Bank vs IT stocks: Domestic fund managers face a 'Hobson's choice'

Cracking the investment strategy: FPIs are bullish on finance, auto stocks

The Nifty Bank Index is currently trading at a CMP of 43,989. Based on the charts, the index is currently in a range-bound phase, with the range defined as 44,500 on the upper side and 44,650 on the lower side. A close above or below this range would indicate a potential breakout in that direction.
On the resistance side, the key levels to watch for are 45,200 and 45,500. For support, the levels to monitor are 43,500, 43,100, and 42,900. It is important to note that a trade and close below 42,900 would be a short term bearish signal and could result in the index finding support directly at 41,900 and 41,300.

For bullish positions, it is crucial to maintain a strict stop loss at 42,900. This level serves as the last hope for bullish positions, and a trade and close below it would invalidate the bullish stance. Traders should be prepared to exit their bullish positions if the index breaks below 42,900.
=====================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal
Topics : Stock calls Nifty Outlook Nifty Bank index Trading strategies

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:14 AM IST

[{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"mobile"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rn","device_type":"mobile_amp"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"}]

Latest News

View More

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,550

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Nifty, Nifty Bank eye range-bound moves; here's how to trade them

Trading Strategy
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 12: SpiceJet, IOC, Go Fashion, BoI, Concor

stock market
4 min read

Most Popular

Mcap of 6 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Photo: PTI
2 min read

US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
3 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty eye slightly higher open ahead of May CPI

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon