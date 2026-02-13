Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd. rose nearly 7 per cent on Friday after it reported a stronger-than-expected December quarter performance , with the profit rising nearly 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's stock rose as much as 6.6 per cent during the day to ₹319 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 30 last year. Honasa Consumer stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹308.3 apiece, compared to a 0.85 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 09:28 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 274 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2.1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Honasa Consumer has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,032.78 crore.

Honasa Consumer Q3 results

The total income of Honasa Consumer, which includes the other income, was at ₹622.21 crore in the December quarter, up 15.9 per cent year-on-year. "We remain committed to building scale through disciplined execution and long-term value creation. Our flagship and largest brand, Mamaearth, is back to double-digit growth, driven by product superiority and sharper investments," Varun Alagh, chairman and co-founder, said.

Analysts on Honasa Consumer

Emkay Global said the company delivered a stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter, with Ebitda margin at 10.9 per cent coming in ahead of estimates and driving a 2.5x year-on-year expansion, a 24 per cent beat versus its forecast. It has a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹270 per share.

ALSO READ | HUL share price slips 4% in 2-days post Q3; brokerages remain cautiously optimistic Brand Mamaearth posted growth in the teens, while younger brands recorded 25 per cent growth. Although the improved performance, aided by a low base, is encouraging, the brokerage said it would like to see sustained growth momentum before factoring it meaningfully into valuations.

Emkay Global has raised its revenue estimates by 1-2 per cent and upgraded earnings projections by 8-13 per cent for FY 26-28, supported by better margin delivery in the third quarter and management guidance.

ICICI Securities expects the company's strong growth momentum to continue, driven by strategic investments and superior formulations in its core portfolio, along with sustained demand traction in younger brands. ICICI Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹500.

The brokerage also anticipates around 100 basis points Y-o-Y expansion in Ebitda margin, supported by operating leverage and improved efficiencies. In addition, the scale-up of both offline and online distribution is expected to help capture incremental demand.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)