Bajaj Finance Options strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Call Spread

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BAJAJ FINANCE

Buy BAJAJ FINANCE (24-Feb Expiry) 1020 CALL at ₹12 and simultaneously sell 1040 CALL at ₹6.5

Lot Size: 750

Cost of the strategy: ₹5.5 (₹4,125 per strategy)

Maximum profit: ₹10,875 if BAJAJ FINANCE closes at or above ₹1,040 on 24 Feb expiry

Breakeven Point: ₹1,025.5

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.64

Approx margin required: ₹26,000

Rationale:

>> Long build-up is being seen in BAJAJ FINANCE Futures. There was a sharp rise in open interest (OI) on Thursday, along with a rise in stock price by 3.6 per cent.

>> Bajaj Finance share price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.

>> Primary trend of Bajaj Finance stock is positive as it is placed above its important moving averages.

>> Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

=================== Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.