Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why

Union Bk, Jubilant FoodWorks must have stocks for your portfolio. Check why

Union Bank stock has been forming a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks, says Ruchit Jain of MOFSL.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy Union Bank of India | CMP 131 | SL 126 | TGT 140 
The Union Bank stock has been forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and has been a relative outperformer within the PSU Banking space in last couple of weeks. The overall PSU banking stocks have witnessed a positive momentum as the index has given a breakout from its consolidation. Hence, we expect the uptrend to continue in Union Bank in the short term.
 
Buy Manappuram Finance | CMP 234 | SL 229 | TGT 242 
The Manappuram Finance stock has recently given a breakout from a bullish ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern on the monthly chart. The breakout has been supported by high volumes and hence we expect the stock to rally higher in near term. The RSI oscillator is also hinting at a positive momentum.  ALSO READ | Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty Bank on Friday, April 4
 
 
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP 692 | SL 675 | TGT 730 
Jubilant FoodWorks Stock Prices have given a breakout from its falling trendline resistance and the recent price upmove has seen a gradual rise in volumes indicating buying interest by market participants. The lower time frame chart also depicts a bullish flag pattern and hence we expect a continuation of the short term uptrend.  ALSO READ | 'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why 
  (Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
   

More From This Section

Wall Street

Wall Street plunges as US tariffs trigger recession fears; Dow falls 3.3%

PremiumDabur India

Investors will have to await sustained recovery before considering Dabur

Madan Sabnavis, Chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Trump tariff impact: Brace for exchange rate wars too, says Madan Sabnavis

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

tariffs

Indian equities absorb Donald Trump's tariff shock better than peers

Topics : Stock calls Jubilant Jubilant FoodWorks Union Bank of India Union Bank Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance Ltd share market Share price Indian stock exchanges Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets Trending Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon