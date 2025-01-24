Business Standard

Mankind Pharma shares crack 6% after Q3 profit drops 16%; know more

Mankind Pharma share slipped 5.61 per cent at Rs 2,487.15 a piece on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Mankind Pharma share slipped 5.61 per cent at Rs 2,487.15 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. This came after the Delhi-based pharmaceutical company reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY25, falling to Rs 385 crore from Rs 460 crore in the same period last year.
 
However, the company’s revenue from operations grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 3,230 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 2,607 crore in Q3FY24.
 
At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 833 crore, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 27.7 per cent, compared to Rs 611 crore and 23.4 per cent in the same period last year.
 
 
The company also saw its domestic market share increase from 4.4 per cent in March 2024 to 4.8 per cent in December 2024, due to the acquisition of BSV and its leadership position in gynaecology.
 
Mankind Pharma's domestic business revenues grew by 16 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,773 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 2,400 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s consumer healthcare segment saw a 30 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q3, driven by consistent secondary sales growth for key brands like Manforce condoms and Gas-O-Fast. 

Additionally, Mankind’s exports business surged by 121 per cent Y-o-Y in the December quarter, fueled by growth in its base business, new product launches over the past 12 to 24 months, and the consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV).
 
On the equities front, Mankind Pharma share price has outperformed the market, rising 20 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 23 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Mankind Pharma has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.04 trillion.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 48.73 and at an earning per share of 52.15.
 
At 10:41 AM, the stock price of the company fell by 3.81 per cent at Rs 2,532.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.09 per cent to 76,589.76 level.
 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

