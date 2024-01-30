Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mark Mobius joins Hong Kong-based Chartwell Capital as strategic advisor

Founded in 2007, Chartwell Capital is an independent, Hong Kong-based investment firm that focuses on China's Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region.

Mark Mobius

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mark Mobius has joined Hong Kong-based Chartwell Capital in a non-executive, independent advisory capacity. Founded in 2007, Chartwell Capital is an independent, Hong Kong-based investment firm that focuses on China’s Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region. 

The company favors family-controlled, small-to mid-capitalisation companies and places an emphasis on collaborative engagement with its portfolio companies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chartwell Capital currently serves institutional clients such as endowment and pension funds, charitable foundations, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

“Hong Kong is a place of personal and professional significance for me, as it's where I began my journey in fund management. It remains a vital international finance center and a key access point to China. I'm optimistic about the Hong Kong stock market's future, and I see unique opportunities amid the market's downturn. I believe Chartwell Capital has the right approach and positioning to navigate this landscape successfully,” Mark Mobius said.

Best known for his role at Franklin Templeton Investments where he managed one of the world’s first emerging markets (EM) funds, Mark Mobius helped grow the group’s EM assets under management from $100 million to $50 billion prior to his departure in 2018.

In the same year, he founded Mobius Capital Partners with two former colleagues. Mobius has also contributed to developing international policies for emerging markets. He served on the World Bank's Global Corporate Governance Forum as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group and as co-chairman of its Investor Responsibility Task Force in 1999.

 

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

HCLTech appoints Sonia Eland as country manager for Australia, New Zealand

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

With 123,000 new employees in FY23, bank hiring to hit 10-year high

A private equity fund manager has made it to India's super rich 2023 list

ITC extends fall, slips 5% in 3 days as Q3 results miss Street estimates

Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results

Over 80% of Sensex, Nifty50 stocks trade above their 200-DMA

EPACK Durable lists at 4% discount to issue price on NSE

Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Topics : Mark Mobius Hong Kong stocks foreign fund managers Global Markets Financial Advisor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon