Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to extend last session's rally to Tuesday, supported by strength in the US and Asian peers.
At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up over 100 points at 21,968 against Nifty futures’ last close.
The S&P 500 rose 0.76 per cent to hit a record high last night. The Dow rose 0.59 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite zoomed 1.12 per cent.
Barring stocks in Hong Kong, most Asian indices also edged higher this morning.
Japan’s Nikkei, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea rose up to 0.6 per cent. Hang Seng fell nearly 2 per cent in view of the liquidation order for real estate giant Evergrande.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:
Q3 earnings today: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, PB Fintech, Adani Total Gas, Cochin Shipyard, KEC International and KPIT Tech, among others.
New listing: Epack Durable will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 230.
ITC: It reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter (Q3FY24) to Rs 5,335.23 crore from Rs 5,006.65 crore.
Bajaj Finance: Its profit rose 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,639 crore in Q3FY24 on healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and fees and commissions. NII rose 29 per cent to Rs 7,655 crore.
Vodafone Idea: It reported a net loss of Rs 6,985 crore in Q3, narrowing 12.5 per cent from Rs 7,990 crore last year. The average revenue per user rose to Rs 145, up from Rs 142 and Rs 139 in the preceding two quarters, respectively.
NTPC: It reported a 7.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,209 crore for Q3. The revenue fell 4 per cent to Rs 42,820 crore as against Rs 44,602 crore the previous year.
Marico: It reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for Q3 at Rs 386 crore. Its revenue dipped 1.9 per cent to Rs 2,422 crore.
Havells India: The company will make an investment of up to $20 million in Havels International Inc, its wholly owned subsidiary in Delaware. The funds will be used to leverage new growth opportunities in the US.
Aditya Birla Sun Life: The AMC reported a 26 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to Rs 209.34 crore in the December quarter.
Piramal Enterprises: It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,378 crore for Q3 against a net profit of Rs 3,545.4 crore last year.
KEC International: It has secured orders worth Rs 1,304 crore across various businesses.
Newgen Software: Its wholly owned subsidiary has won a seven-year contract worth Rs 97 crore for digital product development, operational support and related services to support digitisation in Singapore.