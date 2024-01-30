Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to extend last session's rally to Tuesday, supported by strength in the US and Asian peers.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up over 100 points at 21,968 against Nifty futures’ last close.

The S&P 500 rose 0.76 per cent to hit a record high last night. The Dow rose 0.59 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite zoomed 1.12 per cent.

Barring stocks in Hong Kong, most Asian indices also edged higher this morning.

Japan’s Nikkei, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Kopsi in South Korea rose up to 0.6 per cent. Hang Seng fell nearly 2 per cent in view of the liquidation order for real estate giant Evergrande.