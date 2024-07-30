Business Standard
Longer tenure bond yields harden after RBI's FAR securities curb

Inflows into shorter tenure bonds likely to be boosted

Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Yields on longer-tenure bonds hardened on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to withdraw free access to the new issuances of 14-year and 30-year bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have no limit to invest under FAR. The decision is expected to boost inflows in the shorter-tenure bonds.

The yield on the 14-year and 30-year government bonds rose by 3 basis points. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose by 1 basis point.
“The impact of the notification has been seen today (Tuesday), there was selling in the longer term which was expected, and the yield curve is steepening now. The short term didn’t rally much, but the yield curve would be on the steepening bias, where shorter tenure will outperform the longer-tenure bonds,” said Shrisha Acharya, vice president at AnandRathi Global Finance Ltd. “Lot of buying is happening towards the belly of the curve,” he added.

FPI investment in FAR securities currently stands at Rs 2.03 trillion. It had crossed Rs 1 trillion on October 16, 2023.

Investments by FPIs in the new 14-year and 30-year tenors will adhere to the existing investment limits set by the RBI, effective at the time of issuance. Current norms allow FPIs to hold 6 per cent of a government bond's outstanding limit.

However, existing 14-year and 30-year debt securities previously designated under the FAR will remain accessible to non-residents for investments in the secondary market.

Market participants said that the decision by the RBI will not impact the investment by the FPIs as they have adequate limits and other routes to invest in domestic bonds.

“The impact is limited because there are other categories, and more than adequate limit is there. FPIs will not fall short of choices,” said Naveen Singh, vice-president of ICICI Securities’ primary dealership. “For domestic players, maybe now, people will read it as 14-year and 30-year won't be the favourite stock in demand. So, people will try and get out of that and we have seen some reaction today where long-end securities were sold off,” he added.

Some market participants said that the RBI's decision to withdraw free access for long-tenure FAR routes aims to protect returns for domestic long-term investors, such as life insurers and pension funds. There was potential for increased competition and demand in that segment from foreign investors tracking bond indices, which are skewed towards heavily issued long-duration papers.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

