Market regulator Sebi to seek fresh feedback on trading hour extension

Earlier, NSE had said it had carried out an extensive consultation process for about nine months and had obtained consensus from most industry players

SEBI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to undergo a fresh market consultation process before allowing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to extend market hours, said people in the know.

Sources said the market regulator wants to iron out any issues related to infrastructure, surveillance, settlement and unforeseen risks before granting a final nod to the exchange.

NSE has sought approval from Sebi to keep the derivatives market open for a special session between 6 pm and 9 pm. To begin with, the exchange intends to allow trading in only index derivatives during the extended hours. There are some concerns raised by market players about allowing index trading without the pricing cues from the underlying stocks.

Earlier, NSE had said it had carried out an extensive consultation process for about nine months and had obtained consensus from most industry players.

However, Sebi is of the opinion that more deliberations with stakeholders are required—this could potentially extend the timeline for the launch of extended trading hours.

"We think there is a need for one more consultation process before deciding on the market time extension. We need to understand if the infrastructure is ready and what all the stakeholders in the market think of this," said an official.

NSE has indicated that it plans to go ahead with the extended hours by the end of this financial year, provided regulatory approvals are granted.

Though NSE has assured of giving reasonable time before extending hours for foreign institutional investors and other stakeholders to gain comfort, there have been concerns from traditional brokers on operational issues such as manpower, surveillance, tech preparedness and system capabilities.

"The infrastructure of all stakeholders is not ready for extending market hours. It might be easier for online stock brokers, but for traditional stock brokers, this will lead to an increased variable cost. There are concerns about whether this will generate enough volumes to offset the increased costs. Brokers will have to deploy extra resources and have an active back office for more hours to resolve any possible issues," said an official with a traditional broking house, requesting anonymity.

The extended market hours are seen helping domestic market players react more proactively to global news flows. When Indian markets shut at 3:30 pm, the activity in the European market is at its peak. Subsequently, the US market activity opens around 7 pm India time.

Sources said that NSE also needs to bring the Indian Clearing Corporation—a BSE arm—on board for a successful time extension.

In 2018, Sebi had granted in-principle approval to exchanges to set their trading hours in the equity derivatives segment between 9:00 am and 11:55 pm—similar to that for the commodity derivatives segment.

However, exchanges were asked to submit a detailed proposal with a framework for risk management, settlement process, and monitoring of positions to Sebi for approval.

Topics : Securities and Exchange Board of India BSE NSE trading hours

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon