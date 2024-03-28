Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Markets end year of records on a high; benchmark Nifty50 rises 29%

Despite the recent selloff, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained 70 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively

Indian market, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Nifty50 rose nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, capping off an ebullient 2023-24 that saw domestic equities reach several milestones. The 50-share blue chip index ended the year with a gain of nearly 29 per cent, its best performance since the Covid-affected 2020-21.

Despite the recent selloff, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained 70 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex jumped 25 per cent during the year.

Excluding FY21 — when stocks rebounded after a drastic plunge in March 2020 — the returns in the current financial year were the best in over a decade.

The mid and small-cap segments emerged as the star performers in FY24, surpassing the benchmark indices by a wide margin. The Nifty Midcap 100 outperformed the Nifty50 by 31.5 percentage points, while the small-cap index outperformed the latter by 41.2 percentage points.

During the year, all three indices hit new record highs on several occasions, and India’s market capitalisation came close to the $5 trillion mark. The broad-based rally in domestic equities saw India’s market capitalisation jump by Rs 50 trillion to finish the year at Rs 387 trillion ($4.7 trillion). India also overtook Hong Kong during the year to become the world’s fourth-largest market.

Despite intermittent volatility, India’s equity markets showed remarkable resilience in FY24, weathering global uncertainties, such as the interest rate hike cycle, a US banking crisis, rising bond yields, and geopolitical conflicts. The markets were buoyed by robust economic growth and moderate oil prices, which improved India’s standing among global peers. After a 29 per cent drop in the previous financial year, oil prices rebounded, rising 7.7 per cent to close at $85 a barrel.

The robustness of the domestic markets was further bolstered by strong inflows from both mutual funds (MFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In FY24, MFs and FPIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1.9 trillion and Rs 2 trillion, respectively.

Also Read

Indices at record highs! Sensex soars 702 pts, tops 72K; Nifty holds 21,650

Sensex dips 116 pts; Broader indices shine; PSB, metal stocks rally

Sensex drops 378 pts, Nifty holds 20,900; realty, pharma slide; metals up

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

US Fed decision powers 540-pt rally in Sensex; broader indices jump over 2%

T+0 settlement kick starts today: Exchanges witness token trades on day 1

Strong global cues lift domestic markets; Nifty, Sensex rise 0.9% each

Karnataka Bank raises Rs 600 cr through qualified institutional placement

Nifty rises 1,194 points to end FY24 on bullish note, Sensex jumps 655 pts

Sebi cancels merchant bank registration of Karvy Investor Services


The dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve towards the end of the financial year, coupled with the hopes of political stability brought about by the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in key state elections, further fuelled the market rally.

 “The conviction that the rate hike cycle is coming to an end and the influx of new investors, manifested in the record number of demat openings and new systematic investment plans (SIPs), led to robust gains. Stocks gain either because of the improvement in fundamentals or a rise in stock demand. This year’s gains were driven more by the rise in demand for stocks,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.

In FY24, the Nifty50 outperformed most of its global peers, except the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which rose 34.2 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei, which rose 43.35 per cent. The MSCI World Index rose 23.1 per cent, while the MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 4.7 per cent.

Market participants are optimistic about the upcoming financial year, despite potential challenges. Analysts suggest that despite the uncertainties of an election year and valuation concerns, India benefits from a combination of stable macroeconomic factors, a resilient banking sector, and minimal corporate leverage.

“An upgrade in the domestic economy forecast suggests a positive outlook for the stock market in FY25. However, the focus is on largecap stocks due to the ongoing premium valuations of midcap stocks, which could pose a concern for the broader market in the short-to-medium term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In terms of sectors, realty and public sector enterprises (PSUs) saw the most gains this year, with their respective NSE indices rising 132.5 per cent and 104 per cent. Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top performers among Nifty stocks, each rising 2.4 times. UPL was the worst-performing Nifty stock, falling 36 per cent in FY24. Shriram Finance replaced it in the Nifty on Thursday. Besides UPL, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were the only other Nifty stocks to end the year with losses.
Topics : Stock Market Sensex benchmark indices Nifty50 economy growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon