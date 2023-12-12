Stock Market LIVE: Asia in green; India now 7th largest stk market globally
Stock market LIVE updates on December 12, 2023: Markets edged higher ahead of the final US Federal Reserve meeting of the year
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities are eyeing a firm open Tuesday morning ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 64 points higher at 21,148 levels.
This comes after the Nifty50 crossed the 21,000-mark last week, and the BSE Sensex topped the 70,000-mark intraday on Monday.
Meanwhile in Asia, markets edged higher ahead of the final US Federal Reserve meeting of the year. Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 1.06 per cent higher, Australia's ASX200 added 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow advanced 0.43 per cent to close at its highest since January 2022, while the S&P500 rose 0.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.20 per cent.
8:22 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 1,032.92 on Dec 11
8:17 AM
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 1,261.13 crore on Dec 11
8:14 AM
Gift Nifty Alert :: Index up 57 points at 21,141
8:12 AM
Goldman Says 'buy the dip' if stocks drop after repricing Fed cuts
>> New data showing resilience in the US labor market put a lid on the US stock market's five-week advance, with further declines representing a buying opportunity, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo.
>> Unexpectedly strong hiring numbers for November touched off a repricing of Federal Reserve rate moves, with swaps contracts now indicating that investors view a March rate cut as unlikely.
>> There’s potential for weakness in stocks after the $4 trillion rally that began in October as the market adjusts to the Fed potentially holding rates higher for longer.
Source: Bloomberg
8:07 AM
US year-ahead inflation views drop to lowest since April 2021
>> US consumers' near-term inflation expectations dropped in November to the lowest level since April 2021, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday.
>> Median year-ahead inflation expectations declined for a second month to 3.4 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent in October.
>> Expectations for what inflation will be at the three-year and five-year horizon held steady at 3 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.
>> The pullback in consumers’ near-term inflation views reflected a number of factors.
>> The expected price changes for gasoline slipped, and those for both rent and a college education fell to the lowest since January 2021. Inflation views among those over age 60 retreated to a nearly three-year low.
Source: Bloomberg
8:02 AM
Bitcoin slides 7% to under $41,000
>> Bitcoin fell on Monday as investors took profits after its December rally.
>> The price of the cryptocurrency was recently extedned its loss to 7% at $40,887.81 on Monday, after a big drop Sunday night
>> Bitcoin topped $44,000 last week and traded just below that level throughout the weekend.
>> Meanwhile, ether fell 7% Monday to $2,202.92. Solana’s token was down 7% as well, while Ripple’s XRP fell about 8%.
7:58 AM
ALERT :: India overtakes Hong Kong to become the world's seventh largest stock market
>> India's stock market value has overtaken Hong Kong's to become the seventh largest in the world as optimism about the country’s economic prospects grows.
>> As of the end of November, the total market capitalisation of the National Stock Exchange of India was $3.989 trillion versus Hong Kong’s $3.984 trillion, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.
>> India's Nifty 50 index reached another record high on Monday. It has jumped nearly 16 per cent so far this year, and is headed for its eighth straight year of gains.
>> In contrast, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has plunged 18 per cent year to date.
Source: CNBC
>> In contrast, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index has plunged 18 per cent year to date.
Source: CNBC
7:54 AM
Japan's producer prices rise faster than expected in November
>> Producer prices in Japan rose at a faster-than-expected pace in November, notching a 0.3 per cent gain year-on-year compared with the 0.1 per cent rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
>> The 0.3 per cent rise in the corporate price goods index was lower than October's revised figure of 0.9 per cent, and the slowest rate of growth recorded since February 2021.
Source: Agencies
Source: Agencies
7:50 AM
Asian markets check :: All indices move up ahead of the Fed's last meeting of 2023
7:48 AM
Wall Street overnight :: Indices close at fresh 2023 highs
>> US stocks registered modest gains on Monday but managed to close at new highs for the year, ahead of major market catalysts this week that include inflation readings and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
7:29 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
