Stock Market LIVE: Asia in green; India now 7th largest stk market globally

>> Unexpectedly strong hiring numbers for November touched off a repricing of Federal Reserve rate moves, with swaps contracts now indicating that investors view a March rate cut as unlikely.



>> There’s potential for weakness in stocks after the $4 trillion rally that began in October as the market adjusts to the Fed potentially holding rates higher for longer.



Source: Bloomberg

>> New data showing resilience in the US labor market put a lid on the US stock market's five-week advance, with further declines representing a buying opportunity, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo.