Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Markets extend gains on fag-end buying; Infosys, L&T shine amid mixed trend

In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the major laggards

stock market, market, stock brokers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Infosys, L&T and M&M amid a mixed trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42. During the day, it fell by 369.03 points or 0.56 per cent to 65,032.89.
The NSE Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 19,465.
UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.43 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Wipro and SBI were the major gainers.
In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the major laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 297.94 trn; Sensex at peak

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Block deal impact: JSW Energy, Religare surge up to 10%, hit 52-week highs

Uno Minda at 52-wk high; soars 7% on commissioning EV component plants

Stock of this defence company has zoomed 110% in 6 weeks on strong outlook

Hindustan Oil Exploration sinks 19% as Q1 profit plunges 80% QoQ

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rallies 33% in 2 days post June quarter results

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to USD 84.90 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,324.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Independence Day'.
The BSE benchmark climbed 79.27 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,401.92 on Monday. The Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Infosys

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon