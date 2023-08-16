Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty pared early losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in index majors Infosys, L&T and M&M amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42. During the day, it fell by 369.03 points or 0.56 per cent to 65,032.89.

The NSE Nifty gained 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 19,465.

UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.43 per cent, followed by NTPC, Tata Motors, Infosys, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Wipro and SBI were the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Also Read Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do? Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of Rs 297.94 trn; Sensex at peak Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts Block deal impact: JSW Energy, Religare surge up to 10%, hit 52-week highs Uno Minda at 52-wk high; soars 7% on commissioning EV component plants Stock of this defence company has zoomed 110% in 6 weeks on strong outlook Hindustan Oil Exploration sinks 19% as Q1 profit plunges 80% QoQ Garden Reach Shipbuilders rallies 33% in 2 days post June quarter results

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.01 per cent to USD 84.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,324.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Independence Day'.

The BSE benchmark climbed 79.27 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,401.92 on Monday. The Nifty gained 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 19,434.55.