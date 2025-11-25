Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 3% on bagging orders worth ₹27.36 crore

Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 3% on bagging orders worth ₹27.36 crore

According to the filing, DRDO gave an order worth ₹5.7 crore and a private company provided an order of ₹21.6 crore

Apollo Micro Systems share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Micro Systems shares rose 2.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹266.5 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received orders amounting to ₹27.36 crore.
 
At 10:51 AM, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price was trading 2.41 per cent higher at ₹266.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 84,959.21.
 
According to the filing, DRDO gave an order worth ₹5.7 crore and a private company provided an order of ₹21.6 crore. 
 
“We wish to inform you that Apollo Micro Systems Limited has received orders amounting to ₹5.769 crore from DRDO and ₹21.6 crore from private company, in the normal course of business,” the filing read. 
 
 
Prior to this, the company had bagged an export order valued at $18,92,500. Other details of the order were not mentioned. 

That apart, recently the company’s subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries, completed the acquisition of IDL Explosives. 
 
“We wish to inform you that Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited has completed the acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited, pursuant to the transfer of shares from GOCL Corporation Limited, the holding company of IDL Explosives Limited, to Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited,” the filing read. 
 
It added: With the completion of this corporate action, IDL Explosives Limited has now become a step-down subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems Limited. 
 
In Q2, Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.11 crore, as compared to ₹15.7 crore a year ago. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹225.26 crore, as compared to ₹160.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company’s total expenses stood at ₹183.41 crore, as against ₹138.83 crore a year ago. 
 
Apollo Micro Systems is an Indian defence company delivering advanced technologies for national security. Evolving from a component-level partner into a full-spectrum defence solutions provider, AMS now plays a critical role in the indigenous development and production of mission-critical systems across Land, Air, Sea, and Space domains. With research and development (R&D), in-house manufacturing, system integration, and testing infrastructure, AMS is poised to become one of India’s leading Defence Primes, supporting strategic programmes across DRDO, DPSUs, and Armed Forces, and contributing actively to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

