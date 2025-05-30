Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mazagon Dock sinks 8% on posting decline in Q4 net profit YoY; Details

Mazagon Dock sinks 8% on posting decline in Q4 net profit YoY; Details

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted a 51 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) in Q4; stock slipped 8 per cent

shipping, trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares slipped 7.9 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹3,450 per share on BSE. Dalal Street gave a thumbs down to the company after it posted a 51 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
At 9:53 AM, Mazagon Dock share price was down 4.53 per cent at ₹3,580 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 81,499.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,44,531.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,778 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,200 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, Mazagon Dock shares have given multi-bagger returns of 127 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.
 

Mazagon Dock Q4 results 2025 

The state-owned shipping company reported its Q4 results on Thursday, after market hours which showed that its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25 declined 51 per cent to ₹325.3 crore as against ₹662.97 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,174.41 crore as compared to ₹3103.65 crore a year ago, up 2.3 per cent.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Mazagon Dock dividend 2025

The company recommended a final dividend of ₹2.71 per equity share of ₹5 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25.

Also Read

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

Mazagaon Dock overtakes Britannia, PFC, Tata Power, BPCL in m-cap ranking

defence forces, Indian army

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, GRSE spike up to 5% amid Indo-Pak border tensions

defence, indian army, army

HAL, Mazagon Dock: Defence stocks rally on India-Pak conflict, Rafale deal

IPO, initial public offering

IPO investors in CPSE stocks see bumper returns, Mazagon Dock leads

trading

Stocks to Watch, April 22: Mahindra Logistics, steel stocks, Vedanta, HUL

 
About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 
The history of Mazagon Dock dates back to 1774 when a small dry dock was constructed in Mazagon. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for quality work and established a tradition of skilled and resourceful service to the shipping world in general and the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The state-owned company is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers. 
 
According to its official website, the company has built a total of 805 vessels since 1960, including 30 warships, ranging from advanced destroyers to missile boats as well as 8 submarines. For both national and global clientele. It has also provided cargo ships, passenger ships, supply vessels, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, fishing trawlers, barges, and border outposts. Jackets, wellhead platform main decks, process platforms, jack-up rigs, and other products have also been manufactured and delivered by the company.
 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, SMIDs erase gains on tariff uncertainty; IT stocks decline

trading, stock market

Suzlon Energy shares soar 13% in best session in 2 years after Q4 results

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price slumps 10% in trade after Q4 loss widens YoY

bajaj auto, auto

Bajaj Auto down 3% post Q4 results; check key numbers, analysts view here

IPO

Nikita Papers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Mazagon Dock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon