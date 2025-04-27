Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO investors in CPSE stocks see bumper returns, Mazagon Dock leads

IPO investors in CPSE stocks see bumper returns, Mazagon Dock leads

The analysis shows that barring insurance companies, all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), especially from shipping and rail sectors, listed since May 2017 gave positive returns to investors

IPO, initial public offering

Mazagon Dock, which listed on bourses in 2020 at an issue price of Rs 145, was trading at Rs 5,510.2 a share on April 22, 2025.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 15 out of 18 public sector companies listed over the last 8 years have given bumper returns with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders topping the list by making investors richer by a whopping 3,700 per cent, according to an analysis.

The analysis shows that barring insurance companies, all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), especially from shipping and rail sectors, listed since May 2017 gave positive returns to investors who bought shares in the initial public offering (IPO) and have stayed invested in the company so far. 

Besides, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provided over 1,000 per cent returns to IPO investors. Sector wise analysis reveals that Railways and Shipping CPSEs have outperformed CPSEs in other sectors.

 

Mazagon Dock, which listed on bourses in 2020 at an issue price of Rs 145, was trading at Rs 5,510.2 a share on April 22, 2025, despite a stock split in December 2024.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders listed on bourses in 2018 at an issue price of Rs 118. The shares are currently trading at Rs 1,733.9 apiece, thus giving a 1,369 per cent returns to investors.

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs extend investment in Indian equities, inject Rs 17,425 crore in a week

“Today from the soil of Bihar, I want to say to the whole world in clear words that India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their supporters, conspirators. They will be punished beyond their imagination” NARENDRA MODI, Prime Minis

Pahalgam attack shows frustration of those who patronise terrorism: PM Modi

Mutual fund

Hybrid mutual fund schemes' inflow moderates in FY25 amid market turbulence

Indian Navy

Indian Navy conducts anti-ship firing drills amid ongoing tensions with Pak

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister

India lacks water management, not water resources: Jal Shakti minister

Cochin Shipyard, which listed in 2017, has given returns of 590 per cent with share price rising to Rs 2,979.7 from the IPO issue price of Rs 432. This return is despite a stock split.

Among Railways CPSEs, RVNL gave returns of 1,866 per cent, rising from 2019 IPO issue price of Rs 19 a share to Rs 373.6. Similarly, IRCTC shares jumped 1,110 per cent from Rs 320 in 2019, to Rs 3,872.75 a share. Others like RITES and IRCON International (listed in 2018) gave investors returns of 225 per cent and 243 per cent, respectively, while RailTel listed in 2021 gave returns of 238 per cent.

Defence sector CPSEs - Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), and MIDHANI - gave IPO investors returns of 605 per cent, 558 per cent, and 227 per cent, respectively.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) shares listed in 2023 at an issue price of Rs 32, have jumped 458 per cent to Rs 178.6 apiece.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) gave investors 288 per cent returns rising from issue price of Rs 60 in 2017 to Rs 233 a share.

MSTC, under the steel ministry, gave 350 per cent returns to investors rising from issue price of Rs 120 a share to Rs 540.25.

The laggards included New India Assurance, Life Insurance Corp, and General Insurance Corporation (GIC). While LIC scrip is trailing the issue price, shares of GIC and New India have given negative returns to investors notwithstanding the 1:1 bonus shares announced by the two general insurance companies in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

IPO, Initial public offerings

India's Canara Robeco Asset Management Company files paper for IPO

PremiumAther Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

IPO-bound Ather Energy banks on upcoming Maharashtra unit for growth

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy sets IPO price band in range of ₹304 to ₹321 per share

Ather

Ather Energy trims IPO size to Rs 2,626 crore from Rs 3,100 crore

Topics : CPSE IPO CPSEs Mazagon Dock initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon