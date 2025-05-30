Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto down 3% post Q4 results; check key numbers, analysts view here

Bajaj Auto down 3% post Q4 results; check key numbers, analysts view here

Bajaj Auto's total revenue from operations increased 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,148 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹11,484.7 crore a year ago.

bajaj auto, auto

bajaj auto, auto

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto share price: Automobile major Bajaj Auto share price was under pressure on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, May 30, 2025, with the scrip falling up to 2.51 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹8,650.10 apiece.
 
At 9:37 AM, Bajaj Auto shares made a slight recovery but continued to trade lower, down 2 per cent at ₹8,694.15. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 81,625.74 levels.

Bajaj Auto Q4 results

Bajaj Auto reported its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on May 29, 2025, post market-hours.
 
The company’s standalone profit rose 5.85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,049 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹1,936 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
 


At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,450.6 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹2,306.3 crore a year ago,
 
Ebitda margin improved slightly to 20.17 per cent in the MArch quarter of financial year 2025, as against 20.08 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal year.  ALSO READ: May 2025 auto sales preview: Nomura expects tepid volumes amid supply risks

Bajaj Auto dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹210 per share (2,100 per cent) of face value of ₹10 each on equity shares for FY25. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around August 8, 2025. 
 
The company has fixed June 20, 2025 as record date fixed for the purpose. 

Bajaj Auto Q4 results analysts view

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Auto reported Q4FY25 earnings of ₹2,050 crore, broadly in-line with expectations. Operating margins held steady Y-o-Y at 20.2 per cent, as gains from a favourable currency environment and an improved product mix were offset by the suspension of exports to KTM and increased promotional expenses.
 
While the recovery in exports and robust ramp-up in Chetak and three-wheeler (3W) segments are encouraging, analysts noted concerns persist over Bajaj Auto’s declining market share in the domestic motorcycle market—particularly in the crucial 125cc+ segment. 
 
Additionally, the rollout of its CNG motorcycle, Freedom, has been slower than anticipated.
The company recently acquired a controlling stake in KTM under favourable terms, but the success of this move will hinge on how swiftly it can revitalise KTM's operations—an important factor to watch going forward.
 
At approximately 26.9x/24x FY26E/FY27E earnings, the stock appears fairly valued. Motilal Oswal analysts maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on Bajaj Auto, with a target price of ₹8,688, based on 24x FY27E core EPS.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

