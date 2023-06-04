close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Reliance, Reliance Industries

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 45.42 points or 0.07 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 34.75 points or 0.18 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys and HDFC were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed addition in their market valuations.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 34,910.54 crore to Rs 16,60,923.11 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 9,355.65 crore to Rs 6,55,197.93 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 7,739.51 crore to Rs 5,38,923.48 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS declined by Rs 7,684.01 crore to Rs 12,10,414.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived Rs 5,020.13 crore to Rs 8,97,722.23 crore.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance Industries

Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

Bond yields fall marginally this week tracking a sharp decline in US peers

Revision of ONDC discounts lifts Zomato stock 5% at Rs 71.15 apiece

Favourable winds blowing for cement sector, demand remains strong

Trading activity picks up pace in May amid buoyancy in the markets

ITC's valuation dipped Rs 621.4 crore to reach Rs 5,50,809.75 crore and that of HDFC went lower by Rs 325.12 crore to Rs 4,88,141.04 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 15,213.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,38,231.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap jumped Rs 10,231.92 crore to Rs 4,66,263.37 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed Rs 1,204.82 crore to Rs 5,24,053.21 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries mcap Markets

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

co-working spaces, co-working firms
2 min read

Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

Gold
2 min read

Bond yields fall marginally this week tracking a sharp decline in US peers

bond yields
2 min read

Revision of ONDC discounts lifts Zomato stock 5% at Rs 71.15 apiece

Zomato IPO: 28% of applications through UPI route get rejected
1 min read

Most Popular

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

co-working spaces, co-working firms
2 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon