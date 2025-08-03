Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1.35 trn, TCS biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1.35 trn, TCS biggest laggard

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced a combined erosion of ₹1,35,349.93 crore

TCS

The valuation of TCS tumbled ₹47,487.4 crore to ₹10,86,547.86 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹1.35 trillion last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 863.18 points or 1.05 per cent.
 
TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced a combined erosion of ₹1,35,349.93 crore from their market valuation last week.
 
However, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever saw an increase in their mcap. Together, these three firms added ₹39,989.72 crore in market valuation.
 
The valuation of TCS tumbled ₹47,487.4 crore to ₹10,86,547.86 crore.
 

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel eroded by ₹29,936.06 crore to ₹10,74,903.87 crore.
 
Bajaj Finance's valuation tanked ₹22,806.44 crore to ₹5,44,962.09 crore and that of Infosys dropped by ₹18,694.23 crore to ₹6,10,927.33 crore.
 
The mcap of State Bank of India declined by ₹11,584.43 crore to ₹7,32,864.88 crore.
 
ICICI Bank faced an erosion of ₹3,608 crore to ₹10,50,215.14 crore from its market valuation while LIC lost ₹1,233.37 crore to ₹5,59,509.30 crore.
 
However, Hindustan Unilever Ltd added ₹32,013.18 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,99,462.97 crore.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank jumped ₹5,946.67 crore to ₹15,44,025.62 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd climbed ₹2,029.87 crore to ₹18,85,885.39 crore.
 
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

