Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms surges Rs 1.18 trn; HDFC Bank gains

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms surges Rs 1.18 trn; HDFC Bank gains

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 354.23 points, or 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty went up 77.8 points, or 0.33 per cent

HDFC Bank, HDFC

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 32,639.98 crore to Rs 13,25,090.58 crore | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,18,151.75 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in-line with firm trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 354.23 points, or 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty went up 77.8 points, or 0.33 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC faced erosion from their valuation. Together these four firms lost Rs 1.15 lakh crore from their valuation.

 

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 32,639.98 crore to Rs 13,25,090.58 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 31,003.44 crore taking its valuation to Rs 9,56,205.34 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 29,032.08 crore to Rs 5,24,312.82 crore and that of Infosys rallied Rs 21,114.32 crore to Rs 7,90,074.08 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 2,977.12 crore to Rs 17,14,348.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up Rs 1,384.81 crore to Rs 8,87,632.56 crore.

However, the valuation of ITC tanked Rs 39,474.45 crore to Rs 5,39,129.60 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 33,704.89 crore to Rs 5,55,361.14 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India declined Rs 25,926.02 crore to Rs 6,57,789.12 crore and that of TCS dipped Rs 16,064.31 crore to Rs 14,57,854.09 crore.

Reliance Industries is the most-valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mcap market valuation market capitalisation HDFC Bank Bharti Airtel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

