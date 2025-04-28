Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Iware Supplychain Services IPO opens today; check GMP, lot size, key dates

Iware Supplychain Services IPO opens today; check GMP, lot size, key dates

Iware Supplychain Services has fixed the price at ₹95 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated logistics company Iware Supplychain Services opens for subscription today, April 28, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹27.13 crore through a fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares. 
The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for retail investors and the remaining 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Iware Supplychain Services IPO price band, lot size
The company has fixed the price at ₹95 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,28,000 for two lots.  
 
 
Iware Supplychain Services IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on Friday, May 2, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Iware Supplychain are likely to be listed on the NSE Emerge, SME platform of NSE, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 
 
Iware Supplychain Services IPO registrar lead manager
KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Getfive Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP
Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading flat at ₹95 each, which is also the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Iware Supplychain Services IPO objective
From the net proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹14.06 crore for setting up an industrial shed at Chadvada Bhachau, Kutch, Gujarat and ₹6.80 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
About Iware Supplychain Services
Incorporated in 2018, Iware Supplychain Services is an integrated pan-India logistics company primarily operating in five different types of services including warehousing, transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services and rental income. The company operates through various business offices situated in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The company owns a fleet of 47 vehicles, each with a National Permit. It operates with clients across industries like FMCG, auto components, sanitary ware etc. 
 
Iware Supplychain Services financial overview
In the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), Iware Supplychain Services’ revenue from operations grew 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹85.82 crore from ₹58.7 crore in FY24. It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹8.01 crore in FY25, up 92 per cent from ₹4.16 crore in the previous fiscal.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

