Equity benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty - have rallied around 12 per cent from the April 7 lows, in barely three weeks amid renewed buying interest in the stock market. As such, several stocks too have recovered from lower levels, and few have given a fresh buy signal as per technical charts. Here are three midcap stocks - AIA Engineering, Marico, Persistent Systems - that have given a technical breakout on three different parameters, and look poised for further gains. As per the technical charts, these 3 midcap stocks can potentially rally up to 22 per cent from present levels. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these stocks. AIA Engineering Current Price: ₹ 3,209 Upside Potential: 15% Support: ₹ 3,169; ₹ 3,095; ₹ 3,030 Resistance: ₹ 3,260; ₹ 3,380; ₹ 3,495; ₹ 3,650 AIA Engineering stock has given a breakout based on the key momentum oscillators such as the Stochastic Slow and Moving Average Convergence-Divergence - which have seen a positive crossover. Further, the stock too has climbed above its 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA). CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹ 3,169; below which strong support for the stock can be expected around ₹ 3,095 and ₹ 3,030 levels. On the upside, stock can potentially zoom towards ₹ 3,690 levels - which implies a likely 15 per cent upside from present levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 3,260, ₹ 3,380, ₹ 3,495 and ₹ 3,650 levels. ALSO READ: Mid, smallcaps outrun large-cap peers in recent market pullback. Will it last? Marico Current Price: ₹ 713 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹ 705; ₹ 694; ₹ 675 Resistance: ₹ 743; ₹ 770; ₹ 807 Marico stock has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart - meaning the 50-DMA of the stock has crossed-over the 200-DMA. Technically, 'Golden Cross' is considered as a positive development, as it implies that the shorter-term moving averages are moving higher. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The near-term bias for Marico is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 675 levels, with near support seen at ₹ 705 and ₹ 694 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen trading at record levels, and can potentially zoom to ₹ 855 levels. Intermediate hurdles for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 743, ₹ 770 and ₹ 807 levels. ALSO READ: Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view Persistent Systems Current Price: ₹ 5,220 Upside Potential: 22.2% Support: ₹ 5,035; ₹ 4,865; ₹ 4,618 Resistance: ₹ 5,480; ₹ 5,740; ₹ 5,970; ₹ 6,260 Persistent Systems has witnessed a breakout from the super trend line resistance - a key technical indicator the stock was trading below since January 09, 2025. Chart suggests that the bias for this midcap IT stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹ 4,618. Near support for the stock is seen at ₹ 5,035 and ₹ 4,865 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 6,380 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 5,480, ₹ 5,740, ₹ 5,970 and ₹ 6,260 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART