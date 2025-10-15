Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price on order win

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹389.95 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹382 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 82,240.28 levels.

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore. 
 
 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby inform you that, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has secured an order of ₹306 crore."
 
With this order, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date is around ₹2,212 crore, the company said, in a statement.  ALSO READ | HCL Tech vs Tech Mahindra vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

Also Read

real estate

Keystone Realtors slips 6% after OFS opens for non-retail investors

ICICI Prudential share price,

ICICI Pru Life shares slip 3% despite healthy Q2 show; buy, sell or hold?

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Saatvik Green Energy shares in focus

Saatvik Green Energy shares jump 6% on multiple order wins worth ₹689 crore

Demand for diagnostic testing is rising rapidly from smaller towns pushing the organised diagnostic services players to focus on penetrating deeper into these markets.

Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 show

 
MIDHANI reported a turnover of ₹170.50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), up 4.3 per cent from ₹163.45 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
 
The company’s Value of Production (VoP) rose 14.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹241.29 crore, in Q1FY26, against the ₹210.79 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda grew 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹31.07 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹19 crore compared to ₹8.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 150.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.8 crore.  ALSO READ | Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam 

 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys, essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.
 
With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India. Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making the company a crucial contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra shares in focus after Q2 results

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400pts; Nifty50 above 25,250; Realty index up 2.5%; Persistent Sys 7%

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

HCL Tech vs TechM vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

DIIs equity inflows, domestic institutional investors buying streak, mutual fund equity investments, SIP flows record 2025, retail investors shift to equities, FPIs outflow India 2025

Rs 6 trillion & counting: DIIs pump record money in Indian stocks in 2025

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani Mishra Dhatu Nigam BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon