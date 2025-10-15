Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

Thyrocare Technologies share price surged following a strong September quarter (Q2FY26) financial performance.

Thyrocare Technologies share price today, October 15, 2025

Thyrocare Technologies is India’s first and leading fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a strong PAN-India presence.

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Thyrocare Technologies share price was in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 16.24 per cent to hit an all-time high (record high) of ₹1,470 per share.
 
At 9:25 AM, Thyrocare Technologies shares were trading 9.16 per cent higher at ₹1,380.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 82,342.67 levels.

Why did Thyrocare Technologies share price hit record high today?

 
Thyrocare Technologies share price surged following a strong September quarter (Q2FY26) financial performance.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹216.53 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by sustained momentum in the Pathology segment, which grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
 
Normalised Ebitda rose 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹75.36 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and an optimised business mix. 

Profit After Tax jumped 82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47.90 crore, highlighting the company’s focus on profitable growth. 
 
Gross margin remained healthy at 72 per cent, while Ebitda margin stood at 33 per cent. Thyrocare continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis, with net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.
“We are pleased to report a robust set of results for the quarter and the announcement of our bonus issue on the occasion of 25 years of Thyrocare coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali. These numbers underscore our continued focus on operational excellence, network expansion, and value-driven diagnostics. As we deepen our presence in underserved regions and scale our franchise and partner channels, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services across India,” said Rahul Guha, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Thyrocare Technologies.
 
India’s largest diagnostic test volume processor further strengthened its leadership position during the quarter, processing an all-time high of 53.3 million tests, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. The Pathology business maintained strong traction, with franchise revenue rising 20 per cent and partnership revenue up 35 per cent Y-o-Y. During H1FY26, four new laboratories were added in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir, enhancing regional penetration and service accessibility.  ALSO READ | ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

Thyrocare Technologies bonus issue

 
The Board of Directors has approved a bonus share issuance in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., two bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held on the record date, subject to statutory, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approval via postal ballot. The company will notify the record date for bonus eligibility in due course. This bonus issue underscores Thyrocare’s consistent performance, reflects confidence in future growth, and reaffirms its commitment to reward shareholders. It will also improve stock liquidity and expand retail participation, the company said.
 

Thyrocare Technologies dividend

 
The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share (₹10 face value each, pre-bonus). The record date for the interim dividend payout is October 24, 2025.  ALSO READ | TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

About Thyrocare Technologies

 
Thyrocare Technologies is India’s first and leading fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a strong PAN-India presence. The company is focused on delivering high-quality, affordable diagnostic services to laboratories and hospitals nationwide. Numerous laboratories and hospital networks across India utilise Thyrocare’s comprehensive test menu.
 
Thyrocare operates an extensive network of laboratories across the country and maintains a quarterly active franchise count exceeding 10,000. 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

