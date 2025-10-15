Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Keystone Realtors slips 6% after OFS opens for non-retail investors

Keystone Realtors slips 6% after OFS opens for non-retail investors

Keystone Realtors' stock was under selling pressure after offer for sale (OFS) of shares by the promoters opened for non-retail investors today

real estate

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) shares slipped 5.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹576.8 per share. At 9:49 AM, Keystone Relators' share price was down 5.69 per cent on BSE at ₹578 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.32 per cent at 82,295.27.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,308.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹799.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹484.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What led to a fall in Keystone Realtors' shares?

The stock was under selling pressure after offer for sale (OFS) of shares by the promoters opened for non-retail investors today
 
 
According to the filing, promoters of the company--Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta--have proposed to sell up to 45,76,000 equity shares, representing 3.63 per cent stake. The OFS will be open for retail investors on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The floor price for the offer is fixed at ₹550 per share.
 
The sellers are promoters of the company and propose to sell up to 45,76,000 Equity Shares of the company (representing 3.63 per cent of the total issued and paid up Equity Share capital of the company) (Offer Size), on October 15, 2025, (T day) (for non-Retail Investors only) and on October 16, 2025 (T+1 day) (for Retail Investors)," the filing read. 

Also Read

ICICI Prudential share price,

ICICI Prud Life shares slip 3% despite healthy Q2 show; buy, sell or hold?

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Properties shares rise 3% on acquiring 26 acre land in Bengaluru

Saatvik Green Energy shares in focus

Saatvik Green Energy shares jump 6% on multiple order wins worth ₹689 crore

Demand for diagnostic testing is rising rapidly from smaller towns pushing the organised diagnostic services players to focus on penetrating deeper into these markets.

Thyrocare hits record high after Q2 show; bonus shares, dividend announced

 
The sellers’ have appointed Spark Institutional Equities Private Limited (a subsidiary of Avendus Capital Private Limited) and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited as the sellers’ brokers. 
 
An OFS is a method in the Indian stock market that allows promoters (existing shareholders, typically the founders or large institutional investors) of a listed company to sell their shares to the public through an exchange platform.
 
That apart, in Q1, Keystone Realtors reported a 43.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), at ₹14.5 crore.
 
Revenue also fell 35.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹273.1 crore. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹29 crore, down from ₹58.2 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Earlier, the company reported pre-sales of ₹1,068 crore for the quarter, up 75 per cent Y-o-Y. Its collections for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹575 crore, marking a 19 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

More From This Section

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300pts; Nifty50 above 25,250; Realty index up 2.5%; Persistent Sys 7%

Tech Mahindra shares in focus after Q2 results

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee breaks out of tight range, opens 54 paise stronger at 88.26/$

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon