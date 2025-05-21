Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, 8% upside potential

Morgan Stanley expects the benchmark Sensex to reach 89,000 by June 2026. This implies a modest upside of 8 per cent from current levels.
The Sensex last traded half a per cent higher at 81,642.
In a report, the foreign brokerage identified several strong fundamental tailwinds for domestic equities.
“Strong macro stability with improving terms of trade, declining primary deficit, and low inflation volatility; mid- to high-teens earnings growth annually over the next three to five years, led by an emerging private capex cycle, releveraging of corporate balance sheets, and a structural rise in discretionary consumption; a reliable source of domestic risk capital; a dovish RBI; ranged oil prices; and two positives from the recent geopolitical event: (i) India has a new doctrine on terror which makes future terror attacks an act of war, a strong deterrent to future terror strikes, also making it easy for future governments to act decisively against terror, unlike the past, and (ii) upside surprise in military performance underscoring strong progress made in strategy, air combat, navigation and precision attacks,” Morgan Stanley equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh said in a note.
Also Read
Morgan Stanley also pointed to "technical supportive" factors such as persistent buying by retail investors, low volatility, and foreign portfolio investors' weakest positioning since 2000.
In terms of portfolio strategy, Morgan Stanley suggested a "defensive and external-facing" approach, favouring sectors such as Industrials, Underwater Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare. The brokerage believes the market will be a stock-picker’s market, in contrast to one driven by top-down or macro factors since the Covid pandemic.
The brokerage acknowledged key risks. “A global recession or near recession would challenge our call. Long-term concerns include capacity constraints in the judiciary, AI’s effects on the tech industry, low productivity in the farm sector, and state-level fiscal challenges.”