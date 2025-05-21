Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, 8% upside potential

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, 8% upside potential

In a report, the foreign brokerage identified several strong fundamental tailwinds for domestic equities

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Morgan Stanley expects the benchmark Sensex to reach 89,000 by June 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley expects the benchmark Sensex to reach 89,000 by June 2026. This implies a modest upside of 8 per cent from current levels.
 
The Sensex last traded half a per cent higher at 81,642.
 
In a report, the foreign brokerage identified several strong fundamental tailwinds for domestic equities.
 
“Strong macro stability with improving terms of trade, declining primary deficit, and low inflation volatility; mid- to high-teens earnings growth annually over the next three to five years, led by an emerging private capex cycle, releveraging of corporate balance sheets, and a structural rise in discretionary consumption; a reliable source of domestic risk capital; a dovish RBI; ranged oil prices; and two positives from the recent geopolitical event: (i) India has a new doctrine on terror which makes future terror attacks an act of war, a strong deterrent to future terror strikes, also making it easy for future governments to act decisively against terror, unlike the past, and (ii) upside surprise in military performance underscoring strong progress made in strategy, air combat, navigation and precision attacks,” Morgan Stanley equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh said in a note. 
 

Also Read

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley looking to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt: Report

Market strategy, stocks to buy and sell, brokerage recommendations

Where to invest as markets overcome tariff fears? Analysts weigh in

Citigroup

Citigroup Q1 results: Profit soars on 23% jump in stock trading revenue

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cuts December 2025 Sensex target by 12% to 82,000 levels

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley profits rise as market swings boost trading revenue

 
Morgan Stanley also pointed to "technical supportive" factors such as persistent buying by retail investors, low volatility, and foreign portfolio investors' weakest positioning since 2000.
 
In terms of portfolio strategy, Morgan Stanley suggested a "defensive and external-facing" approach, favouring sectors such as Industrials, Underwater Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare. The brokerage believes the market will be a stock-picker’s market, in contrast to one driven by top-down or macro factors since the Covid pandemic.
 
The brokerage acknowledged key risks. “A global recession or near recession would challenge our call. Long-term concerns include capacity constraints in the judiciary, AI’s effects on the tech industry, low productivity in the farm sector, and state-level fiscal challenges.”
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty above 24,700; Pharma index gain over 1%

Muthoot Finance

How to trade Muthoot Finance stock as it tests 200-DMA support? Find out

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5%

Bharat electronics limited

PSU defence stock hits new high on heavy volumes; zooms 24% in 2 weeks

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully subscribed, GMP at 25%

Topics : Morgan Stanley benchmark indices Benchmark Rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon