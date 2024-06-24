MosChip stock: Up 150% in June; will the rally continue? Check key levels

Shares of this semiconductor (MosChip Technologies) stock zoomed over 148 per cent so far in June 2024 to hit a new high of Rs 320.80 on Friday, June 21, 2024. The stock eventually ended 5 per cent lower at Rs 281 on Friday on account of profit-taking following the stupendous rally.

MosChip Technologies, semiconductor and system design services company, stock has soared over 200 per cent so far in this quarter. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 5.3 per cent in the same period.

The recent sharp rally at the counter has been attributed