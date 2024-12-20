Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 06:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mutual funds in 2025: Innovation and quality investing take centre stage

Mutual funds in 2025: Innovation and quality investing take centre stage

Quality investing focuses on stocks with strong fundamentals, like high return on equity and low leverage

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expec­ted to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' invest­ing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated.
 
A look at the filings made with market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in recent months shows the kind of funds you can expect in the first quarter of 2025. Some of the innovative possibilities include Bandhan Rediscovery Fund (a fund that will invest in companies that move out of the Nifty 100 index). 
 
 
The fund house has also filed for a quant fund. Nippon, HDFC and a few others have plans to launch fund of funds on the fixed income side. These funds, which will invest in a mix of debt and arbitrage, will be more tax efficient compared to a plain vanilla debt fund.
 
Comeback of ‘quality’
 
Value as a style ruled the factor investing landscape for almost three years, but recent months indicate that its reign is ending. 'Quality', the other popular invest­m­ent style, has outperformed ‘value’ in recent months and the consensus is that this trend may continue in 2025. Some fund houses plan to launch an active quality fund over this expectation.

Also Read

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

(File Image)

Best of BS Opinion: Balancing acts and taming beasts in the global circus

PremiumGST

Best of BS Opinion: Evolution in every frame, the focus of our times

PremiumThe net cash flow from listed firms' operations hit a new high of Rs 11.1 trillion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), crossing the Rs 10-trillion mark for the first time, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data going back to

Best of BS Opinion: A tale of elections, trade wars, and survival

PremiumVerdict 2024: Bureaucracy braces for change with hope and apprehension

Best of BS Opinion: Rethinking India's path to progress and sustainability

 
In quality investing, the focus is on stocks with strong fundamentals like high return on equity and low leverage. On the other hand, value investing largely focuses on the valuations.
 
As of November end, the three-month return of Nifty200 Quality 30 index stood at -6.5 per cent compared to 8.5 per cent decline in Nifty200 Value 30. However, in the one-year period the value index leads with 45 per cent return as against 26 per cent rise in the quality index.
 
Moderation in equity returns
 
Fund managers agree that equity returns in 2025 will likely be far from what it was this year. They see the higher valuations and a slowdown in corporate earnings growth, leaving little room for further upside. According to the outlook of some fund houses for the next year, the market may see a time correction till new triggers for a rally emerge. The equity market had last seen a time correction during the nearly 18-month period between September 2021 and March 2023. The market, which re-entered the bull market phase after the correction, continued till September 2024. 
 
On the debt side, fund managers say that a repeat of 2024-like performance is unlikely in 2025 for the top-performing categories. Long-duration funds topped the returns chart in 2024 with schemes delivering as much as 12 per cent.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

3 out of 5 IPOs fully booked on Day 1; IKS Health surges 48% on debut

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities advises investors to temper returns expectations for 2025

BSE

Indian equities fall for 4th straight session after hawkish US Fed forecast

sebi

Sebi extends futures trading ban on seven agri-commodities till Jan 2025

SEBI

Sebi introduces new measures to curb misleading investment return claims

Topics : BS Special Mutual Funds stock market trading fund manager

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon