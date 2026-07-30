Near-term margin pressure may weigh on Asian Paints despite strong Q1

Standalone revenue grew about 17 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 32 per cent. Standalone Ebitda margin expanded 260 basis points Y-o-Y to a 10-quarter high of 21.9 per cent.

Inventories and calibrated price hikes shielded the company to some extent from inflation. However, inflationary pressures are expected to become more visible in Q2. A rough estimate suggests that average price hikes have been around 7 per cent, while raw material costs have risen about 25 per cent. Although some raw material costs may moderate, management said the inflationary impact would be visible in Q2.

Management pointed out that the raw material basket comprises multiple inputs with different cost drivers, although crude prices have an impact. The largest raw material, titanium dioxide (TiO₂), is largely independent of crude prices, while monomers, polymers and additives follow different pricing trends. TiO₂ prices increased from the end of June, while some monomer prices have softened.

The company is guiding for volume growth of 8-10 per cent in FY27, while adjusting for an adverse base effect in H2FY27 because of the festive season shift. Value growth is expected to outpace volume growth. Ebitda margin guidance remains in the 18-20 per cent range for FY27. Q2 is seasonally a lower-margin quarter, and competitive intensity is expected to remain at peak levels.

Asian Paints reported consolidated revenue growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27 (flat in Q1FY26), while standalone revenue grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Domestic decorative volumes increased 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Management indicated demand remained healthy, with no meaningful inventory build-up. International revenue grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y, or about 20 per cent in constant currency terms.

Consolidated gross margin expanded 90 basis points Y-o-Y to 43.6 per cent, supported by lower-cost inventory carried over from Q4FY26. The company has implemented calibrated price hikes and may take further pricing actions if required. Price increases varied across categories. Management expects a weighted average price hike of 8-9 per cent in Q2FY27, while trends in H2FY27 will depend on raw material inflation. Consolidated Ebitda margin expanded to 20.6 per cent and Ebitda rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,170 crore.

Given the volatile geopolitical environment, inflationary pressures are likely to persist. Price hikes are reshaping the profit and loss profile, with revenue growth expected to remain strong and likely supported by further price increases. However, further margin expansion appears unlikely, and some margin compression is probable in the near term.

The company reported consolidated net sales growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,540 crore. The domestic decorative business posted value growth of 17 per cent and volume growth of 9 per cent. The industrial segment recorded 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The bath business declined 4 per cent, while kitchen revenue grew 10 per cent. White Teak revenue declined 7 per cent, while Weatherseal revenue rose 11 per cent. The international business reported value growth of 27 per cent, or 20 per cent in constant currency terms, with steady performance in Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Gross margin expanded 90 basis points Y-o-Y to 43.6 per cent. Employee expenses rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y, while other expenses increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,170 crore. Adjusted net profit rose 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,540 crore.

Supply chain disruptions benefited larger organised players. Asian Paints' strong supply chain and distribution network helped it gain market share. Growth in rural markets and the business-to-business (B2B) segment helped offset weaker demand in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

New products contributed 17 per cent of overall revenue. Recent launches have focused on the premium and luxury segments. Innovation revenue includes products introduced over the past three years, spanning emulsions, construction chemicals, waterproofing products and premium offerings.

The first phase of the vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)-vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE) project is expected to be commissioned in Q2FY27. It will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) of VAM and 150,000 MT of VAE. Management expects the project to deliver a 300-500 basis point improvement in gross margins for products using in-house emulsion. Price hikes were calibrated, with a favourable product mix contributing more to margin expansion than pricing.