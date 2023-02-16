JUST IN
Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share
Blinkit starts new feature allowing brands to have customised stores on app
Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia
62% of firms in India want to hire freshers in the first half of 2023
Web development firm Wix lays off 370 workers in 2nd round of job cuts
Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha
Adani Group denies reports of hiring Grant Thornton for audits amid crisis
80% of Wipro's employees will get 87% variable pay for the third quarter
Adani Group to consider privately placed bond offerings for 3 subsidiaries
Adani Power's Rs 7000 crore deal to buy DB Power assets falls through
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Blinkit starts new feature allowing brands to have customised stores on app
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share

The company board has announced April 21, 2023, as the record date to determine the entitlement of the members to the final dividend for the year 2022

Topics
Nestle India | dividend | FMCGs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

After reporting a jump in its net profit, FMCG major Nestle India announced a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share (Rs 10 each) for 2022. The company said this in a BSE filing.

Nestle India on Thursday reported an increase of 65.50 per cent in its net profit at Rs 628.06 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

The company board has announced April 21, 2023, as the record date to determine the members' entitlement to the final dividend for the year 2022. The final dividend for 2022 was approved by the members of the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend payment date has been fixed as May 8 2023, and onwards.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 379.48 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue of the FMCG giant rose by 14 per cent to Rs 4,257 crore in the December quarter, against its revenue of Rs 3,748 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

The shares of Nestle India were trading at Rs 19,674.05 apiece in afternoon trade on BSE, up 2.23 per cent from its previous close.

Nestle India chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan commented after the company posted its Q4 numbers, "We delivered our highest double-digit growth in a decade led by sustained volume and mix (price) led growth, leading to a strong value growth."

Nestle India's net sales rose 13.95 per cent to Rs 4,233.27 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 3,714.86 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Its total expenses in the October-December quarter were at Rs 3,427.27 crore, up 12.78 per cent, as against Rs 3,038.84 crore in the corresponding period.

Nestle India's domestic sales were up 13.82 per cent to Rs 4,061.85 crore, as against Rs 3,568.44 crore in the October-December quarter of 2021.

The company also announced the appointment of Svetlana Boldina as an additional director and whole-time director. Svetlana Boldina is a Russian national and an engineering graduate from Moscow Telecommunication University.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nestle India

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.