Nestle has bigger appetite for India; increasing presence in rurban markets

The Swiss processed foods maker has significantly upped investments in its Indian subsidiary to expand its penetration in 'rurban' markets

Topics
nestle | Nestle India | Rurban Mission

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

nestle
This rural push also helped the company reap the benefits in the third quarter (NestlÃ© India follows a calendar year) as its revenue grew by 18 per cent

In September, Mark Schneider, chief executive officer, Nestlé SA, announced that the Swiss processed foods maker would be investing Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 in India. This investment comes two years after Nestlé India announced an investment of Rs 2,600 crore.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:47 IST

