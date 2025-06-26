Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nestle share price up 2% as board approves bonus issue; check details

Nestle bonus issue: The FMCG major's share price gained nearly 2 per cent after its board approved bonus; check ratio, record date

Nestle

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Nestle bonus issue: Nestle share price advanced 1.6 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,444.65 per share on BSE. At 10:28 AM, Nestle share price was trading 0.74 per cent higher at ₹2,422.2  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 83,153.38. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,33,933.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,777 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.
 
In one year, Nestle shares have lost 5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.
 

Nestle bonus issue details 

Nestle stock was in demand after the company's board approved issuing bonus shares worth ₹96,41,57,160. The company has decided to issue a total of 96,41,57,160 equity shares of face ₹1 each. 
 
According to the filing, the bonus will be issued in a ratio of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each.

Topics : Nestle India Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

