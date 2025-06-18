Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nestle to name ex-Zara chief Pablo Isla as next chairman in April 2026

Nestle to name ex-Zara chief Pablo Isla as next chairman in April 2026

Bulcke, a 70-year-old Belgian and Swiss national who has been chairman of the board since April 2017, joined Nestle in 1979 and served as the company's CEO from 2008 to 2016

Nestle India, Nestle

Isla, a Spaniard who was CEO of Zara owner Inditex from 2005 to 2011 and chairman and CEO of Inditex from 2011 to 2022, joined Nestle's board of directors in 2018.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss food giant Nestle said on Wednesday it would propose vice chairman Pablo Isla to be its next chairman as it announced that current chair and company veteran Paul Bulcke will step down in April 2026. 
Bulcke, a 70-year-old Belgian and Swiss national who has been chairman of the board since April 2017, joined Nestle in 1979 and served as the company's CEO from 2008 to 2016. 
Isla, a Spaniard who was CEO of Zara owner Inditex from 2005 to 2011 and chairman and CEO of Inditex from 2011 to 2022, joined Nestle's board of directors in 2018.

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea partners AST Spacemobile to offer satellite phone services

Tata Elxsi, Infineon

Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer sees major shift in consumers becoming more health conscious

Airtel

Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

Topics : nestle Nestle India Zara

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon