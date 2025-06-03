Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nestle India's permanent employee count down sharply 3.8% in FY25

Nestle India's permanent employee count down sharply 3.8% in FY25

The maker of Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat has already announced a succession plan, appointing Manish Tiwary as a Director and Managing Director for a five-year term effective August 1, 2025

nestle

The total number of on-roll employees of Nestle India was 8,419 in FY25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of permanent employees in Nestle India fell 3.8 per cent in FY25, though the maker of Maggi and KitKat increased its capex and is investing in new capabilities and capacities.

The total number of on-roll employees of Nestle India was 8,419 in FY25, as compared to 8,736 a year ago.

The increase in the median remuneration of employees in last fiscal year was 4.9 per cent.

"The median percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel was 5.2 per cent while the increase in the remuneration of managerial personnel was 3.5 per cent," said Nestle India.

 

Nestle India, which reported over Rs 20,000 crore sales in FY25, increased capex level from 1.8 per cent of sales in 2015 to 10 per cent of sales in FY25, said its outgoing Chairman Suresh Narayanan, while addressing the shareholders.

Also Read

Nestle

Nestle SA makes first India funding, buys stake in pet food brand

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

IndusInd Bank, Nestle India dropped from BSE Sensex in index rejig

PremiumNestle

Competitive pressures, valuations leave little room for Nestle India upside

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 5.2% to ₹885 crore

Nestle

Nestle India Q4FY25 results: Profit drops 6.5% to ₹873 crore, sales up 3.7%

The maker of Maggi, Nescafe and KitKat has already announced a succession plan, appointing Manish Tiwary as a Director and Managing Director for a five-year term effective August 1, 2025.

Tiwary has been appointed as Managing Director (Designate) from February 1, 2025 and as Key Managerial Personnel from April 24, 2025.

For the two months of service, Tiwary was paid a remuneration of nearly Rs 3 crore.

"During financial year 2024-25, Manish Tiwary was paid a remuneration of Rs 29.94 million. Additionally, as per the terms agreed by the Board of Directors with Manish Tiwary, he was given a lump sum payout of Rs 151.96 million, with applicable tax deducted at source, at the time of joining the company to compensate for his long-term incentives loss...," said Nestle India.

In FY25, total remuneration of CMD Suresh Narayanan was at Rs 23.47 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gensol Engineering

Gensol, BluSmart face insolvency heat as NCLT issues fresh notices

Hindustan Unilever

HUL launches iSight app for employees to track demand trends, competition

Premiumadani

Adani Energy Solutions may invest around ₹6K cr in cooling solutions biz

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma halts development of SCD-044 drug after trial disappointment

SRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

Zydus signs deal with Agenus for BOT and BAL cancer therapies in India

Topics : Nestle India Maggi KitKat Nescafé Capex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon