Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NHPC up 2% as board approves borrowing plan for raising of debt via NCDs

NHPC up 2% as board approves borrowing plan for raising of debt via NCDs

The rise in the NHPC share price came after the company's Board of Directors approved the borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs 6,300 crore

nhpc

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NHPC share price: State-owned NHPC share price was buzzing in early trade on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as the stock rose up to 1.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 81.69 per share.
 
The rise in the NHPC share price came after the company’s Board of Directors approved the borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs 6,300 crore during FY2025-26.
 
In an exchange filing, NHPC said, “It is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 had inter-alia considered and approved borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26 through Secured/ unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-cumulative Non-Convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more Series/Tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of Term loans/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable Tranches.”  ALSO READ |  Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 75,950; Nifty above 23,000; Nifty IT climbs 2%
 
 
NHPC Q3 results 
 
NHPC reported a 47 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 623.3 crore in Q3FY24. 

Also Read

L&T Shipbuilding, Indian Coastguard

Shipbuilding stocks extend rally; GRSE, CSL, MDL surge up to 28% in 2 days

stock market trading

Here's what triggered 8% rally in Dhani Services; stock up 17% in 3 days

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

NCC share zooms 6% on securing LoA for Rs 2,130-crore order; details here

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 2% ahead of Fed's policy decision

 
Its revenue from operations, however, zoomed 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,286.8 crore in Q3FY25. 
 
NHPC’s total expenses also increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,217.5 crore. 
 
About NHPC 
 
NHPC Limited, a Government of India-owned company, is the country’s largest hydroelectric power development organisation, operating 25 power stations across 13 states. In addition to hydroelectric power, NHPC is involved in solar and wind energy generation. 
 
The company offers a wide range of services, including project management, construction, consultancy, and power trading, along with design and engineering, procurement, and operational maintenance for power plants.   ALSO READ | NCC share zooms 6% on securing LoA for Rs 2,130-crore order; details here
 
Furthermore, NHPC’s subsidiaries include NHDC Limited, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited, and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited. 
 
The market capitalisation of NHPC is Rs 81,183.97 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
The 52-week high of NHPC is Rs 118.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 71.01 apiece.
 
At 9:55 AM, NHPC shares were trading 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 80.88 per share. In  comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent higher at 75,911.23 levels.
 

More From This Section

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 75,950; Nifty above 23,000; Nifty IT climbs 2%

IPO rush, market

Grand Continent Hotels IPO opens today; check price band, GMP, key dates

ipo allotment

Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Stocks to Watch, March 20: NHPC, Hyundai, IOB, DMart, Trent, Raymond

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Power Grid, HDFC Bank among top bets by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities NHPC share market Share price Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon