Nifty Financial Services, Private Bank indices look bullish on charts

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty Nifty Financial Services index can rally to 20,210, while the Private Banks index could surge to 23,500.

Ravi Nathani
Nov 29 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Nifty Financial Services Index Bias Bullish buy on dips

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently positioned at 19,702.65, reflects a bullish trend in the near term as per the charts. The anticipated resistance or target for the current bullish sentiment is set at 19,925 and 20,210.
In alignment with this bullish outlook, the recommended trading strategy is to buy the index and its constituents either at the current market price or on price dips. For risk management purposes, it is advisable to establish a strong support level or a strict stop loss within the range of 19,436 to 19,480.

This precautionary measure is crucial for traders to mitigate potential losses in case of unexpected market movements. By closely adhering to this strategy, traders position themselves strategically to capitalize on the ongoing bullish trend, optimizing potential gains while managing associated risks. 

In summary, the Nifty Financial Services Index's near-term bullish trend presents a favorable opportunity for traders to adopt a buying strategy. The focus should be on entering the market at the current market price or during price dips, with a vigilant eye on the established support level for risk management purposes. 

This approach aligns with the prevailing market dynamics, allowing traders to make informed decisions and enhance their trading outcomes.

Nifty Private Banks Index Bias Bullish buy on dips

The Nifty Private Banks Index, currently positioned at 22,840.45, demonstrates a bullish bias on the charts with a target of 23,500. Despite encountering small resistances on the way up, expected at 22,925, 23,164, and 23,230, the overall trend for the index remains bullish. 

The recommended trading strategy in the current scenario is to adopt a "buy on dips" approach, given the prevalent bullish bias. On the upward journey, the mentioned resistances may play a role, but the overarching trend supports buying opportunities, particularly at lower price levels. 

A strategic stop loss is advised, placed below 22,500 on a closing basis, to manage potential risks associated with market fluctuations. Key technical indicators such as RSI and MACD favor the bullish trend, indicating buying pressure during dips. 

In summary, the Nifty Private Banks Index exhibits a bullish bias, encouraging a buy-on-dips strategy for traders. The identified resistances are part of the journey, but the overall trend and favorable technical indicators support the notion that buying opportunities may arise during downward price movements. 

By aligning with this strategy, traders position themselves strategically, optimizing gains within the context of the prevailing bullish trend.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:32 AM IST

