Nifty IT index trapped in consolidation range; Auto nears major hurdle

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty IT index is seen consolidating in the 35,300 - 34,400 trading range.

Ravi Nathani
Jan 10 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Nifty IT Index: Anticipating Breakout for Strategic Trading Opportunities

The Nifty IT Index, currently positioned at a CMP of 34,723.20, is undergoing a near-term consolidation phase, firmly confined within the range of 35,300 to 34,400. This range has become a pivotal zone, with a potential breakout or breakdown poised to determine the index's next directional move.
Traders are advised to closely monitor for a decisive close above or below this range, as it would serve as a crucial trigger.

In the event of an upward breach beyond 35,300, the index may encounter resistance levels around 35,750 to 36,535 for the current week. Conversely, a breakdown below 34,400 could lead to support levels at 33,950 and 33,200. The strategic trading approach for the week is to await a confirmed breakout and then execute trades accordingly.

This consolidation phase offers an opportunity for traders to assess the market dynamics and position themselves strategically for potential price movements. The specified resistance and support levels provide valuable reference points for making informed trading decisions.

As the Nifty IT Index navigates this range, traders should remain vigilant for breakout signals, ensuring a nimble response to capitalize on emerging trading opportunities.

Navigating Challenges: Analyzing Nifty Auto Index for Tactical Trading

The Nifty Auto Index, currently trading at a CMP of 18,519.80, faces formidable resistance in the range of 18,600 to 18,700. Traders are advised to exercise caution within this range, implementing a strict stoploss strategy.

Considering the technical indicators, the MACD on daily charts signals weakness, accompanied by indications from Stochastic and RSI, suggesting a potential downturn. 
A prudent trading strategy in the current scenario is to "sell on rise," capitalizing on the expected resistance levels. Setting a strict stoploss within the 18,600-18,700 range, traders can target potential downside levels of 18,275 and 18,125.

This approach aligns with the anticipated technical weakness revealed by the MACD, Stochastic, and RSI indicators. This analysis serves as a cautionary note for traders, emphasizing the importance of risk management and strategic decision-making.

As the Nifty Auto Index grapples with resistance, traders should remain vigilant for potential shifts in market dynamics and be ready to adapt their positions accordingly.

This approach, coupled with a keen awareness of technical signals, positions traders to navigate the challenges presented by the current conditions in the Nifty Auto Index.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

