Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty lacks conviction at record highs; undertone remains bullish

The Indian equity market demonstrated robust performance throughout the week, with broad market participation creating a strong and positive trading environment

Nifty50, nifty

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian equity market demonstrated robust performance throughout the week, with broad market participation creating a strong and positive trading environment. The benchmark index witnessed minimal price activity but firmly maintained its positive stature throughout the week. The week culminated with a modest gain of 0.15 percent, reflecting overall stability and confidence in
the market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite the truncated week, Indian equities have captivated the traders’ fraternity with their impressive performance. The benchmark index has been reaching new highs, but the lack of a strong follow-up has led to a narrow range of 270 odd points.

From a technical standpoint, the small- bodied candle formations suggest that the bulls may be reaching their limit and could be waiting for an external trigger to continue their momentum.

As the Nifty index ventures into uncharted territory, it becomes challenging to identify the intermediate resistance. However, with the recent developments, 23650-23700 seem to pose a significant challenge, and a decisive closure could potentially trigger the next leg of the index's rally.

On the lower end, strong support is observed around 23400, which has proven its reliability in the previous week, followed by the crucial support of 23200-23100 (20 DEMA).

From here, if we do not witness any aberrations from the global peers, we might witness consolidation to continue. However, the outperformance of the Banking space and a further move would certainly play in favor of the bulls, hence a close tab is required over sectoral performance in the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, we would advocate traders to refrain from complacency and maintain a pragmatic approach with a stock-centric view for an outperformance.

(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior technical & derivatives analyst at Angel One Ltd, views expressed are his own)

Topics : Stock Market Stock calls Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon