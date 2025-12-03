Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty price prediction: Break below 25,968 could open further downside

According to analysts at HDFC Securities, resistance on any rebound remains around the 26,300 mark

Vinay Rajani
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Nifty share price outlook  

Nifty bulls are eyeing the 20-day EMA support, placed at 25,968, as a critical level to maintain the broader uptrend. A decisive break down below 25,968 could trigger further downside toward 25,842, while resistance on any rebound remains around the 26,300 mark.

Stocks to buy today, Dec 3: 

Buy Birlasoft shares (CMP: ₹404) | Share price target: ₹450 | Stop-loss: ₹375

Birlasoft share price is in a healthy intermediate uptrend after touching a low of ₹336 in October 2025. This week, the stock broke out of a 5-week range on the back of above average volumes. Birlasoft stock also trades above the 20 and 50-day SMAs, and momentum readings like the 14-day RSI are in a rising mode and not overbought. This augurs well for the uptrend to continue.  ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, LIC, IRFC
 

Buy Glenmark shares (CMP: ₹1,983) | Share price target: ₹2,200 | Stop-loss: ₹1,820

Glenmark share price has rallied in the last few weeks and is currently trading above a 6-week range. This indicates that the stock is ready to continue the next leg of its uptrend. On the daily chart, Glenmark stock is also holding above the 20 and 50-day SMAs. With momentum readings like the 14-day RSI rising and not overbought, this augurs well for the uptrend to continue.    ==============  Disclaimer:This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.     

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

