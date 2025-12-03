Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Nifty share price outlook
Nifty bulls are eyeing the 20-day EMA support, placed at 25,968, as a critical level to maintain the broader uptrend. A decisive break down below 25,968 could trigger further downside toward 25,842, while resistance on any rebound remains around the 26,300 mark.
Stocks to buy today, Dec 3:
Buy Birlasoft shares (CMP: ₹404) | Share price target: ₹450 | Stop-loss: ₹375
Birlasoft share price is in a healthy intermediate uptrend after touching a low of ₹336 in October 2025. This week, the stock broke out of a 5-week range on the back of above average volumes. Birlasoft stock also trades above the 20 and 50-day SMAs, and momentum readings like the 14-day RSI are in a rising mode and not overbought. This augurs well for the uptrend to continue. ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today: SBI, Adani Enterprises, Sun Pharma, LIC, IRFC
Buy Glenmark shares (CMP: ₹1,983) | Share price target: ₹2,200 | Stop-loss: ₹1,820
Glenmark share price has rallied in the last few weeks and is currently trading above a 6-week range. This indicates that the stock is ready to continue the next leg of its uptrend. On the daily chart, Glenmark stock is also holding above the 20 and 50-day SMAs. With momentum readings like the 14-day RSI rising and not overbought, this augurs well for the uptrend to continue. ============== Disclaimer:This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.